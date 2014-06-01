Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2020, 09:06:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls  (Read 1613 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 761


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM »
See previous reply  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 633

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:07:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply  :like:

You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 761


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM »
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum  :ponce:








(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier  :beer:)*








*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz  klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 369


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:23:49 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:07:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply  :like:

You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit  :ponce:

 mick
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 619


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:57:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum  :ponce:








(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier  :beer:)*








*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz  klins

Haha Mattys raging  :meltdown: (calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)

Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going on  :alf: :alf: :alf:

The omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it  :chrisk:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 746


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 08:40:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:04:10 PM
How on earth would you know 



What is a FACT, though, is that youre a gobshite coward, giving it the big un from behind the safety of a message board username  :nige:

Because youre here 24/7

Bet you wish youd had the sense to ask Lisa out from behind your keyboard dont you  :duh: mightve saved you getting bitch slapped  :alf: as if you actually thought she say yes to you, fucking spaghetti armed cat bothering cunt  souey
JESUS WEPT  souey
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 761


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:07:16 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:57:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum  :ponce:








(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier  :beer:)*








*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz  klins

Haha Mattys raging  :meltdown: (calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)

Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going on  :alf: :alf: :alf:

The omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it  :chrisk:



Only one person ranting, Don son  klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 761


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:08:59 PM »
The stuff about you being a coward touched one hell of a nerve. Noted  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 402


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 PM »
The old board is now full of posters either Westy or BadDad have banned or won't let on the new board for one reason or another yet the cheeky cunt is still trying to sell them his shite on there. They should stop posting altogether and shut his add earnings down.
Logged
dropthebomb
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 108


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:07:05 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:07:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply  :like:

You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit  :ponce:

He does seem to get very rattled and defensive when his old chums from the other place get a bit of a kicking. Makes you wonder why he fled fmttm in the first place and abandoned the clique he was so desperate to integrate himself with.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 235


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:13:09 AM »
Quote from: dropthebomb on Today at 01:07:05 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:07:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply  :like:

You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit  :ponce:

He does seem to get very rattled and defensive when his old chums from the other place get a bit of a kicking. Makes you wonder why he fled fmttm in the first place and abandoned the clique he was so desperate to integrate himself with.

....or did he??????????

 :pd:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 509


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:58:49 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 10, 2020, 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 10, 2020, 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Beat me to it. Hilarious  :nige: :alf:

Same bloke had a pop at Bob for being 'just' a Chatered Accountant.

If only we could all have the talent sing in care homes for a living.  :alf: :nige:

"We'll meet again..... don't know where don't know when........"
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 991


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:09:48 AM »
At least I bring joy to people, whereas you......
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 957

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:53:12 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 08:58:49 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 10, 2020, 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 10, 2020, 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Beat me to it. Hilarious  :nige: :alf:

Same bloke had a pop at Bob for being 'just' a Chatered Accountant.

If only we could all have the talent sing in care homes for a living.  :alf: :nige:

"We'll meet again..... don't know where don't know when........"


YOU WOULDN'T MEET ANYONE SON  👎

COZ YER A SLIMEY SHIITHOUSE CUNT  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 213



View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:22:36 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people, whereas you......



Rik, don't know you from Adam, but is your voice better than Shrug's?  :alf:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 991


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:50:01 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:22:36 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people, whereas you......



Rik, don't know you from Adam, but is your voice better than Shrug's?  :alf:


Fuck yeah
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 520


View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:10:30 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 08:58:49 AM
"We'll meet again..... don't know where don't know when........"

I can imagine that's what the lads from your street sing to your missus. 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 585


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:54:08 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people,



Can you be sure about that........
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 402


View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:04:23 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:33:19 AM
Hes an odious bitter cretin that has stolen a living anyway he can - shite band, shite journalist, shite as a representative of boro fans and a shite message board owner.  I do think he has learning or at least behavioural difficulties, hence we he doesnt know how to deal with people who dont share his outlook on the world. Hes creepy as fuck as well. I honestly think the likes of bad dad manipulate the simpleton to their own ends though. Couldnt give a fuck of his income is drying up, if you alienate and condemn your consumers thats what happens. Mans an idiot.

To be fair it was a great message board several years ago. 
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 402


View Profile
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:06:02 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 10, 2020, 08:55:06 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 10, 2020, 08:50:21 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 10, 2020, 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 10, 2020, 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 10, 2020, 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 10, 2020, 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.

SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀

HERE HAVE 4 SIDS 

BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡

Staggering lack of self awareness


Isn't he the most boring cunt that's ever graced a messageboard.



Remember when he came back with the Pastor from Nebraska it was dire and he soon realised and went back to his shite Clintons cards craic hes been using for 8 years.  souey
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 922


View Profile
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:19:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum  :ponce:








(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier  :beer:)*








*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz  klins

 charles :beer:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 957

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #71 on: Today at 03:05:36 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:54:08 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people,



Can you be sure about that........



I'VE SEEN THE VIDEOS OF PEOPLE LAUGHING AND SINGING ALONG AND CLAPPING 👍

SO FUCK OFF YOU BITTER BORING WINNET CUNT  👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 991


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #72 on: Today at 04:00:59 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:54:08 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people,



Can you be sure about that........


considering i've performed at over 70 care homes during lockdown, most of them for free, because i care for these people who are stuck in buildings without their families and friends, i think i'm pretty sure.

Considering i've been nominated by over 50 people for a Middlesbrough Council Award, i'm pretty sure again.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 921



View Profile
« Reply #73 on: Today at 04:03:44 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:00:59 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:54:08 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people,



Can you be sure about that........


considering i've performed at over 70 care homes during lockdown, most of them for free, because i care for these people who are stuck in buildings without their families and friends, i think i'm pretty sure.

Considering i've been nominated by over 50 people for a Middlesbrough Council Award, i'm pretty sure again.

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 991


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #74 on: Today at 04:09:31 PM »
And before anyone doubts me.....
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 922


View Profile
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:07:12 PM »
Can you do a music video and post it on YouTube mate?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 991


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #76 on: Today at 05:08:39 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:07:12 PM
Can you do a music video and post it on YouTube mate?


I've got a youtube channel but i cannot share it on here, not with the amount of trolls on here.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 402


View Profile
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:15:49 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:07:12 PM
Can you do a music video and post it on YouTube mate?

Why don't you join him Towz? Rik and the Albanian Shit Shoveler has got a bit of a ring to it  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 761


View Profile
« Reply #78 on: Today at 05:17:36 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 05:15:49 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:07:12 PM
Can you do a music video and post it on YouTube mate?

Why don't you join him Towz? Rik and the Albanian Shit Shoveler has got a bit of a ring to it  :like:



A lot of camels in Albania, is there?  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 922


View Profile
« Reply #79 on: Today at 05:27:03 PM »
I'm Albanian now?  charles
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 369


View Profile
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:35:22 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:00:59 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:54:08 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people,



Can you be sure about that........


considering i've performed at over 70 care homes during lockdown, most of them for free, because i care for these people who are stuck in buildings without their families and friends, i think i'm pretty sure.

Considering i've been nominated by over 50 people for a Middlesbrough Council Award, i'm pretty sure again.

Fair play to you Rik lad  :like:  :ponce:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 746


View Profile
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:37:33 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:09:31 PM
And before anyone doubts me.....


WELL DONE RIK  :like:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 991


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:50:34 PM »
cheers girls
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 402


View Profile
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:51:23 PM »
Not sure what I need more. Glasses or a fuckin map 
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 922


View Profile
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:55:39 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 07:51:23 PM
Not sure what I need more. Glasses or a fuckin map 

 jc
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 585


View Profile
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:27:12 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:08:39 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:07:12 PM
Can you do a music video and post it on YouTube mate?


I've got a youtube channel but i cannot share it on here, not with the amount of trolls on here.


This you then?

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/singer-performs-care-home-car-17981300
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 922


View Profile
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:32:18 PM »
 jc
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 585


View Profile
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:36:20 PM »
Heartthrobs are a dime a dozen.
I'm one of those people you hate because of genetics. It's the truth.


 :nige:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
38red
*****
Online Online

Posts: 411


View Profile
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:37:39 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:00:59 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:54:08 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people,



Can you be sure about that........
:like: :like: :like:


considering i've performed at over 70 care homes during lockdown, most of them for free, because i care for these people who are stuck in buildings without their families and friends, i think i'm pretty sure.

Considering i've been nominated by over 50 people for a Middlesbrough Council Award, i'm pretty sure again.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 991


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:43:15 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:36:20 PM
Heartthrobs are a dime a dozen.
I'm one of those people you hate because of genetics. It's the truth.


 :nige:


as if you've stalked my facebook page, sad fucker
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 585


View Profile
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:45:37 PM »

"Richie resides in the small village of Normanby, Middlesbrough in the North East of England. A powerful captivating voice and patter thats up there with the best. Richie has it all."


You must be fucking joking  
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 991


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:49:56 PM »
Now you're on my page, what a fucking sad case.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 991


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:51:07 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:45:37 PM

"Richie resides in the small village of Normanby, Middlesbrough in the North East of England. A powerful captivating voice and patter thats up there with the best. Richie has it all."


You must be fucking joking  


I better remove my daughters pics from my facebook, some of them she is wearing skirts...... and we all know what a dirty cunt you are bernard.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 585


View Profile
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:04:48 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:51:07 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:45:37 PM

"Richie resides in the small village of Normanby, Middlesbrough in the North East of England. A powerful captivating voice and patter thats up there with the best. Richie has it all."


You must be fucking joking  


I better remove my daughters pics from my facebook, some of them she is wearing skirts...... and we all know what a dirty cunt you are bernard.

Now Now, no need for that !!!
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 