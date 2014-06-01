El Capitan

Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM »

















(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier )*

















*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier)**had some shady types asking if I knew Towz Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Don pepe

Haha Mattys raging (calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)



Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going on



The omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it Haha Mattys raging(calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going onThe omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it Logged

El Capitan

Only one person ranting, Don son Only one person ranting, Don son Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Skinz

Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls « Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 PM » The old board is now full of posters either Westy or BadDad have banned or won't let on the new board for one reason or another yet the cheeky cunt is still trying to sell them his shite on there. They should stop posting altogether and shut his add earnings down.

BoroPE

Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls « Reply #68 on: Today at 02:04:23 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:33:19 AM Hes an odious bitter cretin that has stolen a living anyway he can - shite band, shite journalist, shite as a representative of boro fans and a shite message board owner. I do think he has learning or at least behavioural difficulties, hence we he doesnt know how to deal with people who dont share his outlook on the world. Hes creepy as fuck as well. I honestly think the likes of bad dad manipulate the simpleton to their own ends though. Couldnt give a fuck of his income is drying up, if you alienate and condemn your consumers thats what happens. Mans an idiot.



To be fair it was a great message board several years ago.

Bernie

Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls « Reply #90 on: Today at 08:45:37 PM »

"Richie resides in the small village of Normanby, Middlesbrough in the North East of England. A powerful captivating voice and patter thats up there with the best. Richie has it all."





You must be fucking joking