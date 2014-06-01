Welcome,
August 12, 2020, 02:17:42 PM
An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
Author
Topic: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls (Read 1377 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 759
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 08:49:45 PM »
See previous reply
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 631
UTB
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 09:07:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply
You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 759
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:14 PM »
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum
(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier
)*
*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 363
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:49 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:07:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply
You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 618
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:20:14 PM
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum
(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier
)*
*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz
Haha Mattys raging
(calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)
Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going on
The omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 741
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:35 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 08:40:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:04:10 PM
How on earth would you know
What is a FACT, though, is that youre a gobshite coward, giving it the big un from behind the safety of a message board username
Because youre here 24/7
Bet you wish youd had the sense to ask Lisa out from behind your keyboard dont you
mightve saved you getting bitch slapped
as if you actually thought she say yes to you, fucking spaghetti armed cat bothering cunt
JESUS WEPT
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 759
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #56 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:16 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 09:57:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:20:14 PM
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum
(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier
)*
*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz
Haha Mattys raging
(calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)
Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going on
The omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it
Only one person ranting, Don son
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 759
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #57 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:59 PM »
The stuff about you being a coward touched one hell of a nerve. Noted
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 400
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #58 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:41 PM »
The old board is now full of posters either Westy or BadDad have banned or won't let on the new board for one reason or another yet the cheeky cunt is still trying to sell them his shite on there. They should stop posting altogether and shut his add earnings down.
Logged
dropthebomb
Offline
Posts: 108
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 01:07:05 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:07:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply
You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit
He does seem to get very rattled and defensive when his old chums from the other place get a bit of a kicking. Makes you wonder why he fled fmttm in the first place and abandoned the clique he was so desperate to integrate himself with.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 231
Pack o cunts
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 07:13:09 AM »
Quote from: dropthebomb on
Today
at 01:07:05 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:07:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply
You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit
He does seem to get very rattled and defensive when his old chums from the other place get a bit of a kicking. Makes you wonder why he fled fmttm in the first place and abandoned the clique he was so desperate to integrate himself with.
....or did he??????????
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 509
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 08:58:49 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 10, 2020, 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 10, 2020, 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Beat me to it. Hilarious
Same bloke had a pop at Bob for being 'just' a Chatered Accountant.
If only we could all have the talent sing in care homes for a living.
"We'll meet again..... don't know where don't know when........"
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 979
Once in every lifetime
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 09:09:48 AM »
At least I bring joy to people, whereas you......
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 949
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 09:53:12 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 08:58:49 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 10, 2020, 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 10, 2020, 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Beat me to it. Hilarious
Same bloke had a pop at Bob for being 'just' a Chatered Accountant.
If only we could all have the talent sing in care homes for a living.
"We'll meet again..... don't know where don't know when........"
YOU WOULDN'T MEET ANYONE SON 👎
COZ YER A SLIMEY SHIITHOUSE CUNT 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 212
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 11:22:36 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people, whereas you......
Rik, don't know you from Adam, but is your voice better than Shrug's?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 979
Once in every lifetime
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 11:50:01 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 11:22:36 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people, whereas you......
Rik, don't know you from Adam, but is your voice better than Shrug's?
Fuck yeah
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 518
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 01:10:30 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 08:58:49 AM
"We'll meet again..... don't know where don't know when........"
I can imagine that's what the lads from your street sing to your missus.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 580
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 01:54:08 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:09:48 AM
At least I bring joy to people,
Can you be sure about that........
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 401
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 02:04:23 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 10:33:19 AM
Hes an odious bitter cretin that has stolen a living anyway he can - shite band, shite journalist, shite as a representative of boro fans and a shite message board owner. I do think he has learning or at least behavioural difficulties, hence we he doesnt know how to deal with people who dont share his outlook on the world. Hes creepy as fuck as well. I honestly think the likes of bad dad manipulate the simpleton to their own ends though. Couldnt give a fuck of his income is drying up, if you alienate and condemn your consumers thats what happens. Mans an idiot.
To be fair it was a great message board several years ago.
Logged
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 401
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #69 on:
Today
at 02:06:02 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 10, 2020, 08:55:06 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 10, 2020, 08:50:21 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 10, 2020, 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 10, 2020, 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 10, 2020, 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 10, 2020, 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Said the coward.
SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀
HERE HAVE 4 SIDS
BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡
Staggering lack of self awareness
Isn't he the most boring cunt that's ever graced a messageboard.
Remember when he came back with the Pastor from Nebraska it was dire and he soon realised and went back to his shite Clintons cards craic hes been using for 8 years.
Logged
Loading...