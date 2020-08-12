El Capitan

Posts: 42 759 Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM »

















(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier )*

















*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Don pepe

Haha Mattys raging (calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)



Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going on



The omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it Haha Mattys raging(calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going onThe omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it Logged

El Capitan

Only one person ranting, Don son Logged