August 12, 2020, 01:17:09 AM
Author Topic: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
El Capitan
Posts: 42 759


Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply  :like:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 631

UTB


Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:07:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply  :like:

You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit  :ponce:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 759


Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum  :ponce:








(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier  :beer:)*








*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz  klins
RiversideRifle
Posts: 361


Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:23:49 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:07:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply  :like:

You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit  :ponce:

 mick
Don pepe
Posts: 618


Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:57:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum  :ponce:








(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier  :beer:)*








*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz  klins

Haha Mattys raging  :meltdown: (calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)

Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going on  :alf: :alf: :alf:

The omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it  :chrisk:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 741


Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 08:40:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:04:10 PM
How on earth would you know 



What is a FACT, though, is that youre a gobshite coward, giving it the big un from behind the safety of a message board username  :nige:

Because youre here 24/7

Bet you wish youd had the sense to ask Lisa out from behind your keyboard dont you  :duh: mightve saved you getting bitch slapped  :alf: as if you actually thought she say yes to you, fucking spaghetti armed cat bothering cunt  souey
JESUS WEPT  souey
El Capitan
Posts: 42 759


Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:07:16 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:57:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum  :ponce:








(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier  :beer:)*








*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz  klins

Haha Mattys raging  :meltdown: (calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)

Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going on  :alf: :alf: :alf:

The omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it  :chrisk:



Only one person ranting, Don son  klins
El Capitan
Posts: 42 759


Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:08:59 PM
The stuff about you being a coward touched one hell of a nerve. Noted  monkey
Skinz
Posts: 2 399


Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 PM
The old board is now full of posters either Westy or BadDad have banned or won't let on the new board for one reason or another yet the cheeky cunt is still trying to sell them his shite on there. They should stop posting altogether and shut his add earnings down.
dropthebomb
Posts: 107


Reply #59 on: Today at 01:07:05 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:07:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply  :like:

You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit  :ponce:

He does seem to get very rattled and defensive when his old chums from the other place get a bit of a kicking. Makes you wonder why he fled fmttm in the first place and abandoned the clique he was so desperate to integrate himself with.
