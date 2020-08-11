Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 11, 2020, 10:12:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls  (Read 1112 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 759


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:49:45 PM »
See previous reply  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 631

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:07:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply  :like:

You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 759


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:20:14 PM »
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum  :ponce:








(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier  :beer:)*








*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz  klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 361


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:23:49 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:07:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:49:45 PM
See previous reply  :like:

You had a few tonight, you seem a bit angry me owld fruit  :ponce:

 mick
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 618


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:57:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:20:14 PM
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum  :ponce:








(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier  :beer:)*








*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz  klins

Haha Mattys raging  :meltdown: (calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)

Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going on  :alf: :alf: :alf:

The omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it  :chrisk:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 741


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:57:35 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 08:40:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:04:10 PM
How on earth would you know 



What is a FACT, though, is that youre a gobshite coward, giving it the big un from behind the safety of a message board username  :nige:

Because youre here 24/7

Bet you wish youd had the sense to ask Lisa out from behind your keyboard dont you  :duh: mightve saved you getting bitch slapped  :alf: as if you actually thought she say yes to you, fucking spaghetti armed cat bothering cunt  souey
JESUS WEPT  souey
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 759


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:07:16 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:57:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:20:14 PM
I just think Don is a gobshite coward cunt me owld plum  :ponce:








(Had half a dozen in Stokesley earlier  :beer:)*








*had some shady types asking if I knew Towz  klins

Haha Mattys raging  :meltdown: (calm down clean I said raging not raging homo - not tonight anyway)

Few too many dark fruits in the mill and hes flipping his ikea kitchen table for one over and the cats are all on the fence wondering wtf is going on  :alf: :alf: :alf:

The omelette gobbler is Mattys hero so hes upset at my offensive but accurate remarks 🎣 youve always been on the wrong end of the rod son, youre just too dumb to see it  :chrisk:



Only one person ranting, Don son  klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 759


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:08:59 PM »
The stuff about you being a coward touched one hell of a nerve. Noted  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 