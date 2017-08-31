Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls  (Read 759 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 03:09:19 PM »
These are exceptional times and although sadly there will be no fans allowed at the start of next campaign we hope you will help us to continue our mission with the fanzine Fly Me To The Moon for season 2020-2021. And despite increases in postage we aim to freeze prices again  10 (monthly) issues for £24. UK only email me (fmttmadmin@gmail.com - if overseas) - this is postal paper fanzine only I will launch email next week.
Come on down and subscribe to help us keep on keeping on. Many thanks.
https://bit.ly/2Ce5690

I'm sure all COB'ers will want to chip in 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:37:44 PM »
In fairness it is his livelihood so I would expect him to market it. As we would too if it were ours
Logged
Oldfield
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:53:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:09:19 PM
These are exceptional times and although sadly there will be no fans allowed at the start of next campaign we hope you will help us to continue our mission with the fanzine Fly Me To The Moon for season 2020-2021. And despite increases in postage we aim to freeze prices again  10 (monthly) issues for £24. UK only email me (fmttmadmin@gmail.com - if overseas) - this is postal paper fanzine only I will launch email next week.
Come on down and subscribe to help us keep on keeping on. Many thanks.
https://bit.ly/2Ce5690

I'm sure all COB'ers will want to chip in 

What fuckng mission? He is flogging a shit, middle aged fanzine not raiding the Moehne Dam at 50 feet in a Lancaster
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:56:08 PM »
Who mentioned mission? I fucking didnt
Logged
Oldfield
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:58:12 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:56:08 PM
Who mentioned mission? I fucking didnt

will help us to continue our mission
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:01:33 PM »
His words - I cannot get the depth of animosity towards him. Possibly by people he has banned? I am totally ambivalent towards him , he does wind up quite a few on here- for even breathing!!!!
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:05:29 PM »
The left wing odd looking weirdo will get nothing off me but a good bit of abuse as he always does when I bump into him. That doesn't make me a bad person. The odious geek deserves all he gets in my opinion.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 04:01:33 PM
His words - I cannot get the depth of animosity towards him. Possibly by people he has banned? I am totally ambivalent towards him , he does wind up quite a few on here- for even breathing!!!!

Apart from the fact he's an odious (and odorous) ugly scruffy left wing liberal fucking parasite on the backs of the tax payer that thinks he is a talented journalist musician and broadcaster.  Ive nothing against the guy really.

 :nige:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:44:15 PM »
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:45:55 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:28:41 PM »
Im sure ADI DEM can arrange a whip round.

 :pope2:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:41:56 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:42:03 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.

SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀

HERE HAVE 4 SIDS 

BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:50:21 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.

SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀

HERE HAVE 4 SIDS 

BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡

Staggering lack of self awareness
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:55:06 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:50:21 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.

SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀

HERE HAVE 4 SIDS 

BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡

Staggering lack of self awareness


Isn't he the most boring cunt that's ever graced a messageboard.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:55:06 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:50:21 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.

SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀

HERE HAVE 4 SIDS 

BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡

Staggering lack of self awareness


Isn't he the most boring cunt that's ever graced a messageboard.



I'm gonna be honest. I didn't used to mind him a couple of weeks back. He was mildly amusing and harmless but he has gone downhill fast. Nothing original to say at all. Just the same old shit now. Time for him to reinvent himself now
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:00:16 PM »
 cry cry cry HAVE 3 CRYS

BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:10:09 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 09:00:16 PM
cry cry cry HAVE 3 CRYS

BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer:
YER NEED TO STOP THIS NOW MONSTER AND BE A DECENT POSTER
YER GONE OFF THE RAILES A BIT SINCE THE COVID VIRUS AND GETTING BINNED FROM CLINTONS CARDS WONT HELP 
ITS NICE TO BE NICE KIDDA TRY IT  :like:
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:17:13 AM »
He will be back as tortured mind soon  :ponce: I'm a big fan of the monster though  :ali:
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:10:12 AM »
The fanzine has run its course and Westy is in denial.

It has turned into a left wing cult that does not resonate with the average Boro fan who detest Corbyn, any left wing woke ideology and who say it like it is.

Personally have nothing against him and his followers - but recognise he is your typical left wing ideologist - hypoctritical, truth dodger, deluded and sycophantic towards those that can affect his capitalistic lifestyle. 
Logged
Offline Offline

« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:36:36 AM »
It is his business, he has every right to ask for support.

 However from a position of arrogance he attacked half of society. He has created an environment where only his political extremism is acceptable. He has allowed others to be viewed as terrible people for not sharing his extremism. 

It stands to reason that in such a small community those people he needs to support him, will  do nothing of the kind. Very poor business and the result will unquestionably be the death of his business.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:58:33 AM »
 :like:
Logged
OzzyPorter
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:20:37 AM »
I don't like the way he uses censorship and bans people on his forum that disagree with his beliefs. It means he is very insecure and lacks confidence. But at the end of the day it is his forum and he can do what he wants. I certainly don't understand the abuse he gets on here constantly despite how he behaves. I actually thought he had learning difficulties or similar and felt a bit sorry for the guy at first. At the end of the day he is a Boro fan with confidence issues. Rather than you all mocking him it would be better to educate the poor guy. His business is in tatters it seems and it's not nice to see anyone going through that.

And before you all say I'm part of the fmttm crowd sticking up for him, the guy refused my membership application and didn't even acknowledge my email enquiry so I have no reason to defend him at all.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:24:49 AM »
Well reasoned post, Ozzy
Logged
Oldfield
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:25:05 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 10:20:37 AM
I don't like the way he uses censorship and bans people on his forum that disagree with his beliefs. It means he is very insecure and lacks confidence. But at the end of the day it is his forum and he can do what he wants. I certainly don't understand the abuse he gets on here constantly despite how he behaves. I actually thought he had learning difficulties or similar and felt a bit sorry for the guy at first. At the end of the day he is a Boro fan with confidence issues. Rather than you all mocking him it would be better to educate the poor guy. His business is in tatters it seems and it's not nice to see anyone going through that.

And before you all say I'm part of the fmttm crowd sticking up for him, the guy refused my membership application and didn't even acknowledge my email enquiry so I have no reason to defend him at all.

How do you educate someone if they close down all form of communication by banning everyone they disagree with?
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:31:54 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:36:36 AM
It is his business, he has every right to ask for support.

 However from a position of arrogance he attacked half of society. He has created an environment where only his political extremism is acceptable. He has allowed others to be viewed as terrible people for not sharing his extremism. 

It stands to reason that in such a small community those people he needs to support him, will  do nothing of the kind. Very poor business and the result will unquestionably be the death of his business.

Very hard to disagree with any of that.

He's bitten his nose off to spite his face.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:33:19 AM »
Hes an odious bitter cretin that has stolen a living anyway he can - shite band, shite journalist, shite as a representative of boro fans and a shite message board owner.  I do think he has learning or at least behavioural difficulties, hence we he doesnt know how to deal with people who dont share his outlook on the world. Hes creepy as fuck as well. I honestly think the likes of bad dad manipulate the simpleton to their own ends though. Couldnt give a fuck of his income is drying up, if you alienate and condemn your consumers thats what happens. Mans an idiot.
Logged
KillingJoke
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:00:54 AM »
I think a few on here must have failed the Shrug audition cry

 
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:43:27 AM »
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 11:00:54 AM
I think a few on here must have failed the Shrug audition cry

 

Shrug  :alf: :alf: :alf:

Honestly, my kids put a better show on than that. Hes a fucking social retard.
Logged
KillingJoke
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:25:51 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 11:43:27 AM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 11:00:54 AM
I think a few on here must have failed the Shrug audition cry

 

Shrug  :alf: :alf: :alf:

Honestly, my kids put a better show on than that. Hes a fucking social retard.

Can't argue with that like  klins :alf:
Logged
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:31:13 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:33:19 AM
Hes an odious bitter cretin that has stolen a living anyway he can - shite band, shite journalist, shite as a representative of boro fans and a shite message board owner.  I do think he has learning or at least behavioural difficulties, hence we he doesnt know how to deal with people who dont share his outlook on the world. Hes creepy as fuck as well. I honestly think the likes of bad dad manipulate the simpleton to their own ends though. Couldnt give a fuck of his income is drying up, if you alienate and condemn your consumers thats what happens. Mans an idiot.
[/queote]

👏👏👏👏👍
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:39:05 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:33:19 AM
Hes an odious bitter cretin that has stolen a living anyway he can - shite band, shite journalist, shite as a representative of boro fans and a shite message board owner.  I do think he has learning or at least behavioural difficulties, hence we he doesnt know how to deal with people who dont share his outlook on the world. Hes creepy as fuck as well. I honestly think the likes of bad dad manipulate the simpleton to their own ends though. Couldnt give a fuck of his income is drying up, if you alienate and condemn your consumers thats what happens. Mans an idiot.

The manipulation by bad dad is possibly the creepiest part of it all

Man is an absolute cunt
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:40:55 PM »
He's a fucking embarrassment to the town to be honest, fuck all this tragic figure and learning difficulties Bullshit.

He certainly don't represent Me or any fucker I know, football or otherwise.

The blokes a total Cunt, period.

And the fucking idiot He has running his message board should stick to noncing round Rita & Sue,

Bob faced Cunt 🥊
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:45:10 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 01:40:55 PM
He's a fucking embarrassment to the town to be honest, fuck all this tragic figure and learning difficulties Bullshit.

He certainly don't represent Me or any fucker I know, football or otherwise.

The blokes a total Cunt, period.

And the fucking idiot He has running his message board should stick to noncing round Rita & Sue,

Bob faced Cunt 🥊




 


Rob and borolad hate the fact I've had their fucking pants down for about 6 years or so now  :ponce:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:49:10 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:33:19 AM
Hes an odious bitter cretin that has stolen a living anyway he can - shite band, shite journalist, shite as a representative of boro fans and a shite message board owner.  I do think he has learning or at least behavioural difficulties, hence we he doesnt know how to deal with people who dont share his outlook on the world. Hes creepy as fuck as well. I honestly think the likes of bad dad manipulate the simpleton to their own ends though. Couldnt give a fuck of his income is drying up, if you alienate and condemn your consumers thats what happens. Mans an idiot.


DON'T SUGAR COAT IT WILL YOU DON  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
