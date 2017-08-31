|
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 31
It is his business, he has every right to ask for support.
However from a position of arrogance he attacked half of society. He has created an environment where only his political extremism is acceptable. He has allowed others to be viewed as terrible people for not sharing his extremism.
It stands to reason that in such a small community those people he needs to support him, will do nothing of the kind. Very poor business and the result will unquestionably be the death of his business.
Ural Quntz
Hes an odious bitter cretin that has stolen a living anyway he can - shite band, shite journalist, shite as a representative of boro fans and a shite message board owner. I do think he has learning or at least behavioural difficulties, hence we he doesnt know how to deal with people who dont share his outlook on the world. Hes creepy as fuck as well. I honestly think the likes of bad dad manipulate the simpleton to their own ends though. Couldnt give a fuck of his income is drying up, if you alienate and condemn your consumers thats what happens. Mans an idiot.
The manipulation by bad dad is possibly the creepiest part of it all
Man is an absolute cunt
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
