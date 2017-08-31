Bernie

Posts: 5 574 An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls « on: Yesterday at 03:09:19 PM » These are exceptional times and although sadly there will be no fans allowed at the start of next campaign we hope you will help us to continue our mission with the fanzine Fly Me To The Moon for season 2020-2021. And despite increases in postage we aim to freeze prices again  10 (monthly) issues for £24. UK only email me (fmttmadmin@gmail.com - if overseas) - this is postal paper fanzine only I will launch email next week.

Come on down and subscribe to help us keep on keeping on. Many thanks.

https://bit.ly/2Ce5690



Oldfield

What fuckng mission? He is flogging a shit, middle aged fanzine not raiding the Moehne Dam at 50 feet in a Lancaster



Holgateoldskool

livefastdieyoung

Ural Quntz



Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 04:01:33 PM His words - I cannot get the depth of animosity towards him. Possibly by people he has banned? I am totally ambivalent towards him , he does wind up quite a few on here- for even breathing!!!!

Apart from the fact he's an odious (and odorous) ugly scruffy left wing liberal fucking parasite on the backs of the tax payer that thinks he is a talented journalist musician and broadcaster. Ive nothing against the guy really.



Apart from the fact he's an odious (and odorous) ugly scruffy left wing liberal fucking parasite on the backs of the tax payer that thinks he is a talented journalist musician and broadcaster. Ive nothing against the guy really.



Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 202 Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:10:12 AM » The fanzine has run its course and Westy is in denial.



It has turned into a left wing cult that does not resonate with the average Boro fan who detest Corbyn, any left wing woke ideology and who say it like it is.



Pallys bar stool

Posts: 29 Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls « Reply #20 on: Today at 08:36:36 AM » It is his business, he has every right to ask for support.



However from a position of arrogance he attacked half of society. He has created an environment where only his political extremism is acceptable. He has allowed others to be viewed as terrible people for not sharing his extremism.



