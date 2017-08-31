Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 10, 2020, 10:47:40 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls (Read 440 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 573
An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
on:
Today
at 03:09:19 PM »
These are exceptional times and although sadly there will be no fans allowed at the start of next campaign we hope you will help us to continue our mission with the fanzine Fly Me To The Moon for season 2020-2021. And despite increases in postage we aim to freeze prices again 10 (monthly) issues for £24. UK only email me (
fmttmadmin@gmail.com
- if overseas) - this is postal paper fanzine only I will launch email next week.
Come on down and subscribe to help us keep on keeping on. Many thanks.
https://bit.ly/2Ce5690
I'm sure all COB'ers will want to chip in
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 321
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:37:44 PM »
In fairness it is his livelihood so I would expect him to market it. As we would too if it were ours
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:53:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 03:09:19 PM
These are exceptional times and although sadly there will be no fans allowed at the start of next campaign we hope you will help us to continue our mission with the fanzine Fly Me To The Moon for season 2020-2021. And despite increases in postage we aim to freeze prices again 10 (monthly) issues for £24. UK only email me (
fmttmadmin@gmail.com
- if overseas) - this is postal paper fanzine only I will launch email next week.
Come on down and subscribe to help us keep on keeping on. Many thanks.
https://bit.ly/2Ce5690
I'm sure all COB'ers will want to chip in
What fuckng mission? He is flogging a shit, middle aged fanzine not raiding the Moehne Dam at 50 feet in a Lancaster
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 321
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:56:08 PM »
Who mentioned mission? I fucking didnt
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:58:12 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 03:56:08 PM
Who mentioned mission? I fucking didnt
will help us to continue our mission
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 321
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:01:33 PM »
His words - I cannot get the depth of animosity towards him. Possibly by people he has banned? I am totally ambivalent towards him , he does wind up quite a few on here- for even breathing!!!!
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 020
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:05:29 PM »
The left wing odd looking weirdo will get nothing off me but a good bit of abuse as he always does when I bump into him. That doesn't make me a bad person. The odious geek deserves all he gets in my opinion.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 217
Pack o cunts
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 04:01:33 PM
His words - I cannot get the depth of animosity towards him. Possibly by people he has banned? I am totally ambivalent towards him , he does wind up quite a few on here- for even breathing!!!!
Apart from the fact he's an odious (and odorous) ugly scruffy left wing liberal fucking parasite on the backs of the tax payer that thinks he is a talented journalist musician and broadcaster. Ive nothing against the guy really.
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 970
Once in every lifetime
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:44:15 PM »
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 812
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:45:55 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 901
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:28:41 PM »
Im sure ADI DEM can arrange a whip round.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 020
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:41:56 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Said the coward.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 812
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:42:03 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Said the coward.
SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀
HERE HAVE 4 SIDS
BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 020
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:50:21 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Said the coward.
SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀
HERE HAVE 4 SIDS
BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡
Staggering lack of self awareness
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 970
Once in every lifetime
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:55:06 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:50:21 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Said the coward.
SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀
HERE HAVE 4 SIDS
BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡
Staggering lack of self awareness
Isn't he the most boring cunt that's ever graced a messageboard.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 020
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:57:21 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:55:06 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:50:21 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Said the coward.
SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀
HERE HAVE 4 SIDS
BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡
Staggering lack of self awareness
Isn't he the most boring cunt that's ever graced a messageboard.
I'm gonna be honest. I didn't used to mind him a couple of weeks back. He was mildly amusing and harmless but he has gone downhill fast. Nothing original to say at all. Just the same old shit now. Time for him to reinvent himself now
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 812
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:00:16 PM »
HAVE 3 CRYS
BEER ME BOYZZZ
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 729
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 10:10:09 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 09:00:16 PM
HAVE 3 CRYS
BEER ME BOYZZZ
YER NEED TO STOP THIS NOW MONSTER AND BE A DECENT POSTER
YER GONE OFF THE RAILES A BIT SINCE THE COVID VIRUS AND GETTING BINNED FROM CLINTONS CARDS WONT HELP
ITS NICE TO BE NICE KIDDA TRY IT
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...