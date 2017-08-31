Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
Bernie
Posts: 5 573


« on: Today at 03:09:19 PM »
These are exceptional times and although sadly there will be no fans allowed at the start of next campaign we hope you will help us to continue our mission with the fanzine Fly Me To The Moon for season 2020-2021. And despite increases in postage we aim to freeze prices again  10 (monthly) issues for £24. UK only email me (fmttmadmin@gmail.com - if overseas) - this is postal paper fanzine only I will launch email next week.
Come on down and subscribe to help us keep on keeping on. Many thanks.
https://bit.ly/2Ce5690

I'm sure all COB'ers will want to chip in 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 321


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:37:44 PM »
In fairness it is his livelihood so I would expect him to market it. As we would too if it were ours
Oldfield
Posts: 909



« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:53:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:09:19 PM
These are exceptional times and although sadly there will be no fans allowed at the start of next campaign we hope you will help us to continue our mission with the fanzine Fly Me To The Moon for season 2020-2021. And despite increases in postage we aim to freeze prices again  10 (monthly) issues for £24. UK only email me (fmttmadmin@gmail.com - if overseas) - this is postal paper fanzine only I will launch email next week.
Come on down and subscribe to help us keep on keeping on. Many thanks.
https://bit.ly/2Ce5690

I'm sure all COB'ers will want to chip in 

What fuckng mission? He is flogging a shit, middle aged fanzine not raiding the Moehne Dam at 50 feet in a Lancaster
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 321


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:56:08 PM »
Who mentioned mission? I fucking didnt
Oldfield
Posts: 909



« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:58:12 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 03:56:08 PM
Who mentioned mission? I fucking didnt

will help us to continue our mission
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 321


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:01:33 PM »
His words - I cannot get the depth of animosity towards him. Possibly by people he has banned? I am totally ambivalent towards him , he does wind up quite a few on here- for even breathing!!!!
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 020


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:05:29 PM »
The left wing odd looking weirdo will get nothing off me but a good bit of abuse as he always does when I bump into him. That doesn't make me a bad person. The odious geek deserves all he gets in my opinion.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 217


Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 04:01:33 PM
His words - I cannot get the depth of animosity towards him. Possibly by people he has banned? I am totally ambivalent towards him , he does wind up quite a few on here- for even breathing!!!!

Apart from the fact he's an odious (and odorous) ugly scruffy left wing liberal fucking parasite on the backs of the tax payer that thinks he is a talented journalist musician and broadcaster.  Ive nothing against the guy really.

 :nige:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 970


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:44:15 PM »
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 812


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:45:55 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 901



« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:28:41 PM »
Im sure ADI DEM can arrange a whip round.

 :pope2:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 020


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:41:56 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 812


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:42:03 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.

SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀

HERE HAVE 4 SIDS 

BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 020


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:50:21 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.

SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀

HERE HAVE 4 SIDS 

BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡

Staggering lack of self awareness
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 970


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:55:06 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:50:21 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.

SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀

HERE HAVE 4 SIDS 

BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡

Staggering lack of self awareness


Isn't he the most boring cunt that's ever graced a messageboard.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 020


« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:57:21 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:55:06 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:50:21 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:44:15 PM
get a real job nicholls, you fucking parasite


SAID THE KAREOKE SINGER  lost


BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Said the coward.

SAID THE KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHANDY PANTS 😀😀😀😀

HERE HAVE 4 SIDS 

BEER ME DRONGO 🤠🤠🤠🌈👍🍺🍻🍺🍻🤡🤡🤡

Staggering lack of self awareness


Isn't he the most boring cunt that's ever graced a messageboard.



I'm gonna be honest. I didn't used to mind him a couple of weeks back. He was mildly amusing and harmless but he has gone downhill fast. Nothing original to say at all. Just the same old shit now. Time for him to reinvent himself now
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 812


« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:00:16 PM »
 cry cry cry HAVE 3 CRYS

BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
Posts: 10 729


« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:10:09 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 09:00:16 PM
cry cry cry HAVE 3 CRYS

BEER ME BOYZZZ :beer:
YER NEED TO STOP THIS NOW MONSTER AND BE A DECENT POSTER
YER GONE OFF THE RAILES A BIT SINCE THE COVID VIRUS AND GETTING BINNED FROM CLINTONS CARDS WONT HELP 
ITS NICE TO BE NICE KIDDA TRY IT  :like:
