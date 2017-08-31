Bernie

Posts: 5 573 An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls « on: Today at 03:09:19 PM » These are exceptional times and although sadly there will be no fans allowed at the start of next campaign we hope you will help us to continue our mission with the fanzine Fly Me To The Moon for season 2020-2021. And despite increases in postage we aim to freeze prices again  10 (monthly) issues for £24. UK only email me (fmttmadmin@gmail.com - if overseas) - this is postal paper fanzine only I will launch email next week.

Come on down and subscribe to help us keep on keeping on. Many thanks.

https://bit.ly/2Ce5690



I'm sure all COB'ers will want to chip in

Oldfield

What fuckng mission? He is flogging a shit, middle aged fanzine not raiding the Moehne Dam at 50 feet in a Lancaster



What fuckng mission? He is flogging a shit, middle aged fanzine not raiding the Moehne Dam at 50 feet in a Lancaster

Holgateoldskool

His words - I cannot get the depth of animosity towards him. Possibly by people he has banned? I am totally ambivalent towards him , he does wind up quite a few on here- for even breathing!!!!