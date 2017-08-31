Welcome,
August 10, 2020, 04:12:10 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
Author
Topic: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls (Read 99 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 573
An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
on:
Today
at 03:09:19 PM »
These are exceptional times and although sadly there will be no fans allowed at the start of next campaign we hope you will help us to continue our mission with the fanzine Fly Me To The Moon for season 2020-2021. And despite increases in postage we aim to freeze prices again 10 (monthly) issues for £24. UK only email me (
fmttmadmin@gmail.com
- if overseas) - this is postal paper fanzine only I will launch email next week.
Come on down and subscribe to help us keep on keeping on. Many thanks.
https://bit.ly/2Ce5690
I'm sure all COB'ers will want to chip in
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 321
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:37:44 PM »
In fairness it is his livelihood so I would expect him to market it. As we would too if it were ours
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:53:46 PM »
What fuckng mission? He is flogging a shit, middle aged fanzine not raiding the Moehne Dam at 50 feet in a Lancaster
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 321
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:56:08 PM »
Who mentioned mission? I fucking didnt
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:58:12 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 03:56:08 PM
Who mentioned mission? I fucking didnt
will help us to continue our mission
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 321
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:01:33 PM »
His words - I cannot get the depth of animosity towards him. Possibly by people he has banned? I am totally ambivalent towards him , he does wind up quite a few on here- for even breathing!!!!
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 1 010
Re: An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:05:29 PM »
The left wing odd looking weirdo will get nothing off me but a good bit of abuse as he always does when I bump into him. That doesn't make me a bad person. The odious geek deserves all he gets in my opinion.
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
