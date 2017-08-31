Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2020
An appeal for help from Westy Nicholls
Bernie
Bernie


Today at 03:09:19 PM
These are exceptional times and although sadly there will be no fans allowed at the start of next campaign we hope you will help us to continue our mission with the fanzine Fly Me To The Moon for season 2020-2021. And despite increases in postage we aim to freeze prices again  10 (monthly) issues for £24. UK only email me (fmttmadmin@gmail.com - if overseas) - this is postal paper fanzine only I will launch email next week.
Come on down and subscribe to help us keep on keeping on. Many thanks.
https://bit.ly/2Ce5690

I'm sure all COB'ers will want to chip in 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 321


Reply #1 on: Today at 03:37:44 PM
In fairness it is his livelihood so I would expect him to market it. As we would too if it were ours
Oldfield
Posts: 909



Reply #2 on: Today at 03:53:46 PM
What fuckng mission? He is flogging a shit, middle aged fanzine not raiding the Moehne Dam at 50 feet in a Lancaster
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 321


Reply #3 on: Today at 03:56:08 PM
Who mentioned mission? I fucking didnt
Oldfield
Posts: 909



Reply #4 on: Today at 03:58:12 PM
will help us to continue our mission
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 321


Reply #5 on: Today at 04:01:33 PM
His words - I cannot get the depth of animosity towards him. Possibly by people he has banned? I am totally ambivalent towards him , he does wind up quite a few on here- for even breathing!!!!
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 010


Reply #6 on: Today at 04:05:29 PM
The left wing odd looking weirdo will get nothing off me but a good bit of abuse as he always does when I bump into him. That doesn't make me a bad person. The odious geek deserves all he gets in my opinion.
