Pallys bar stool

Posts: 32 Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « on: Yesterday at 02:59:36 PM » It was played after their match wasnt it? Must have been some scrappy do business?



Aside from Gill and maybe Kernaghan and Stephens (who I cant remember much about) that's a bloody good side. Incredible we put a side together like that with no money. Where was Pally? injured? or yet to establish himself in the team?



Can anybody tell me why we sold Cooper? Just cash? wasnt a huge amount. Logged

Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:50:07 PM »



Me and 45,000 other die hard Boro fans

Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:18:35 PM » I was definitely there cut a holiday short to get back for it. I got talking to a old guy at that game told me he had a tenner on Boro to be promoted and his reason was because we were in the same division as Reading and up to then and a few years after we always went up.

Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:29:20 PM » I was there - as I was for every other home game that season. And as I've mentioned on here before, the geezer I went with has had the seat directly behind me at the Cellnet for the last 3 or 4 seasons.



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:09:27 PM » I WAS AT THE GAME... WE BATTERED A FEW CARDIFF OUTSIDE WHO HAD WRECKED THE SEATS IN THE GROUND... IMPROOVED THE SHITHOLE THEY DID 👍

ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS 👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰



ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS 👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰

Heard some tales about this. Great times pal, you saw the proper stuff. Personally, as you know, I wasn't into it until I was 16 years old in the mid 90s. Caught the backend of it but some great great memories that will live with me forever.

I had forgot about that! They had played Pools hadnt they?



I had forgot about that! They had played Pools hadnt they?I read their book years ago.....they talk about that day as if it was a big, huge event. I dont think Boro did, it was just another day at the office ( reputations didnt really impress the NTP ) 😀😀😀

Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 PM » I was there and only missed one game home or away in all competitions that season. Favourite season ever. Officially the crowd was 3500 ish but look at the footage and Id say nearer 6000.

Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:14:44 PM » I have no idea, I was only 11. I used to go to most home matches and some away matches with my dad so might have been.



Ill play it safe though and say 100% yes, in fact, I scored a goal.

He saw fuck all. It's all



On the few occasions anything went off when he was there, he was the one stood at the back, arms outstreached, bouncing up and down. Then he went and hid in the bogs.



The rest he's read in books

Posts: 75 926CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #19 on: Today at 03:06:49 PM » I HAVE DEFFO GIVING YOU A BAT IN THE PAST 👍



THAT'S WHY ALL THE JEALOUSY AND BITTERNESS 👎



YOU DON'T GET LOCKED UP BEING AT THE BACK AND I'VE BEEN KNICKED ABOUT 10 TIMES FOLLOWING THE BORO 👍



DEAL WITH IT.... YOU SAD BITTER CUNT 😂😂😂 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:10:37 PM »

YOU DON'T GET LOCKED UP BEING AT THE BACK AND I'VE BEEN KNICKED ABOUT 10 TIMES FOLLOWING THE BORO 👍





Oh you must be so, so proud of yourself!!!



Something to really make your kids look up to their Dad.



Until you explain it was because you couldn't run away fast enough thanks to your little legs

Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:34:42 PM » When there was a group of hoolies, did they have to take turns being at the front. Like a tag team. Throw a few punches drop to the back and then swap around again? I think that would be a good tactic.