Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 11, 2020, 05:25:10 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who went to Hartlepool in 86?  (Read 588 times)
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 32


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:59:36 PM »
It was played after their match wasnt it? Must have been some scrappy do business?

Stephen Pears
Gary Parkinson
Alan Kernaghan
Brian Laws
Colin Cooper
Tony Mowbray
Gary Gill
Gary Hamilton
Stuart Ripley
Bernie Slaven
Archie Stephens

Aside from Gill and maybe Kernaghan and Stephens (who I cant remember much about) that's a bloody good side. Incredible we put a side together like that with no money. Where was Pally? injured? or yet to establish himself in the team?

Can anybody tell me why we sold Cooper? Just cash? wasnt a huge amount.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 223


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:50:07 PM »
Me and 45,000 other die hard Boro fans

 :alastair:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 579


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:18:14 PM »
There was at least 60,000 of us.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Mickgaz
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 65


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:18:35 PM »
I was definitely  there cut a holiday short to get back for it. I got talking to a  old guy at that game told me he had a  tenner on Boro to be promoted and his reason was because we were in the same division as Reading and up to then and a few years after we always went up.  
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 223


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:21:44 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:18:14 PM
There was at least 60,000 of us.

Never saw you.....
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 579


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:49:32 PM »
Fuck off! I went twice.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 899


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:53:54 PM »
Im on the TV behind the goal that all four goals went in.
Im wearing a very stylish Nike cagoule.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:30 PM by Ben G » Logged
Tory Cunt
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 834


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:29:20 PM »
I was there - as I was for every other home game that season. And as I've mentioned on here before, the geezer I went with has had the seat directly behind me at the Cellnet for the last 3 or 4 seasons.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 926

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:09:27 PM »
I WAS AT THE GAME... WE BATTERED A FEW CARDIFF OUTSIDE WHO HAD WRECKED THE SEATS IN THE GROUND... IMPROOVED THE SHITHOLE THEY DID  👍

ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS  👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 020


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:46:55 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:09:27 PM
I WAS AT THE GAME... WE BATTERED A FEW CARDIFF OUTSIDE WHO HAD WRECKED THE SEATS IN THE GROUND... IMPROOVED THE SHITHOLE THEY DID  👍

ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS  👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰

Heard some tales about this. Great times pal, you saw the proper stuff. Personally, as you know, I wasn't into it until I was 16 years old in the mid 90s. Caught the backend of it but some great great memories that will live with me forever.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 168



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:10:50 PM »
Not me.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Clive Road
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 242

Easy now


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:56:35 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:09:27 PM
I WAS AT THE GAME... WE BATTERED A FEW CARDIFF OUTSIDE WHO HAD WRECKED THE SEATS IN THE GROUND... IMPROOVED THE SHITHOLE THEY DID  👍

ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS  👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰

I had forgot about that! They had played Pools hadnt they?

I read their book years ago.....they talk about that day as if it was a big, huge event. I dont think   Boro did, it was just another day at the office ( reputations didnt really impress the NTP ) 😀😀😀
Logged
Up yours
Snoozy
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 294


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 PM »
I was there and only missed one game home or away in all competitions that season. Favourite season ever. Officially the crowd was 3500 ish but look at the footage and Id say nearer 6000.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 462



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:14:44 PM »
I have no idea, I was only 11. I used to go to most home matches and some away matches with my dad so might have been.

Ill play it safe though and say 100% yes, in fact, I scored a goal.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Freddie Boswell
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 69


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:33:58 PM »
I never went, my first game was a couple weeks later at home to Bury Archie Stevens and the wolfman scored and I was hooked  :bc:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 579


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:13:36 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:14:44 PM
I have no idea, I was only 11. I used to go to most home matches and some away matches with my dad so might have been.

Ill play it safe though and say 100% yes, in fact, I scored a goal.

Saw it. It was a belter!
 :like:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 926

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:34:14 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:13:36 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:14:44 PM
I have no idea, I was only 11. I used to go to most home matches and some away matches with my dad so might have been.

Ill play it safe though and say 100% yes, in fact, I scored a goal.

Saw it. It was a belter!
 :like:

I SEEN IT  👍

WOULD BE BETTER VOCABULARY TEL  👍

SHAME ON YOU... YER DEFFO SLIPPING IN YER OLD AGE  🙄
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 750


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:48:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:34:14 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:13:36 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:14:44 PM
I have no idea, I was only 11. I used to go to most home matches and some away matches with my dad so might have been.

Ill play it safe though and say 100% yes, in fact, I scored a goal.

Saw it. It was a belter!
 :like:

I SEEN IT  👍

WOULD BE BETTER VOCABULARY TEL  👍

SHAME ON YOU... YER DEFFO SLIPPING IN YER OLD AGE  🙄


 souey souey souey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 577


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:02:45 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:46:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:09:27 PM
I WAS AT THE GAME... WE BATTERED A FEW CARDIFF OUTSIDE WHO HAD WRECKED THE SEATS IN THE GROUND... IMPROOVED THE SHITHOLE THEY DID  👍

ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS  👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰

Heard some tales about this. Great times pal, you saw the proper stuff. Personally, as you know, I wasn't into it until I was 16 years old in the mid 90s. Caught the backend of it but some great great memories that will live with me forever.

He saw fuck all. It's all  :jackanory:

On the few occasions anything went off when he was there, he was the one stood at the back, arms outstreached, bouncing up and down. Then he went and hid in the bogs.  

The rest he's read in books  
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 926

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:06:49 PM »
I HAVE DEFFO GIVING YOU A BAT IN THE PAST  👍

THAT'S WHY ALL THE JEALOUSY AND BITTERNESS  👎

YOU DON'T GET LOCKED UP BEING AT THE BACK AND I'VE BEEN KNICKED ABOUT 10 TIMES FOLLOWING THE BORO  👍

DEAL WITH IT.... YOU SAD BITTER CUNT  😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 962


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:53:49 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:20:28 PM
I was there and only missed one game home or away in all competitions that season. Favourite season ever. Officially the crowd was 3500 ish but look at the footage and Id say nearer 6000.

Sean....you missed of missed a few Sunderland matches that season  mcl
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 577


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:10:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:06:49 PM

YOU DON'T GET LOCKED UP BEING AT THE BACK AND I'VE BEEN KNICKED ABOUT 10 TIMES FOLLOWING THE BORO  👍


Oh you must be so, so proud of yourself!!!

Something to really make your kids look up to their Dad.

Until you explain it was because you couldn't run away fast enough thanks to your little legs  rava
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 32


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:34:42 PM »
When there was a group of hoolies, did they have to take turns being at the front. Like a tag team. Throw a few punches drop to the back and then swap around again? I think that would be a good tactic.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 926

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:58:41 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 04:34:42 PM
When there was a group of hoolies, did they have to take turns being at the front. Like a tag team. Throw a few punches drop to the back and then swap around again? I think that would be a good tactic.


THE BORO FRONTLINE NEVER TOOK A BACKWARD STEP  👎
THAT'S WHY THEY MAKE TOP 6 IN EVERY HOOLIGAN BOOK GOING  👍

BERNIE WAS A YOUNG SNOTTY NOSED SPOTTER WHO WE WOULD GIVE A BAT TOO.... AND SEND OUT TO WATCH THE TRAIN STATION FOR INCOMING FANS... BIT LIKE A GOOFER  😂😂😂

GO FOR THIS

GO FOR THAT

YOU SAD BITTER CUNT 😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 907



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:14:26 PM »
GOOFER

 lost
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 