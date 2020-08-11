|
Pallys bar stool
It was played after their match wasnt it? Must have been some scrappy do business?
Stephen Pears
Gary Parkinson
Alan Kernaghan
Brian Laws
Colin Cooper
Tony Mowbray
Gary Gill
Gary Hamilton
Stuart Ripley
Bernie Slaven
Archie Stephens
Aside from Gill and maybe Kernaghan and Stephens (who I cant remember much about) that's a bloody good side. Incredible we put a side together like that with no money. Where was Pally? injured? or yet to establish himself in the team?
Can anybody tell me why we sold Cooper? Just cash? wasnt a huge amount.
Clive Road
I WAS AT THE GAME... WE BATTERED A FEW CARDIFF OUTSIDE WHO HAD WRECKED THE SEATS IN THE GROUND... IMPROOVED THE SHITHOLE THEY DID 👍
ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS 👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰
I had forgot about that! They had played Pools hadnt they?
I read their book years ago.....they talk about that day as if it was a big, huge event. I dont think Boro did, it was just another day at the office ( reputations didnt really impress the NTP ) 😀😀😀
Up yours
LEON TROTSKY
I have no idea, I was only 11. I used to go to most home matches and some away matches with my dad so might have been.
Ill play it safe though and say 100% yes, in fact, I scored a goal.
Saw it. It was a belter!
I SEEN IT 👍
WOULD BE BETTER VOCABULARY TEL 👍
SHAME ON YOU... YER DEFFO SLIPPING IN YER OLD AGE 🙄
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
