Pallys bar stool

Offline



Posts: 27





Posts: 27 Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « on: Yesterday at 02:59:36 PM » It was played after their match wasnt it? Must have been some scrappy do business?



Stephen Pears

Gary Parkinson

Alan Kernaghan

Brian Laws

Colin Cooper

Tony Mowbray

Gary Gill

Gary Hamilton

Stuart Ripley

Bernie Slaven

Archie Stephens



Aside from Gill and maybe Kernaghan and Stephens (who I cant remember much about) that's a bloody good side. Incredible we put a side together like that with no money. Where was Pally? injured? or yet to establish himself in the team?



Can anybody tell me why we sold Cooper? Just cash? wasnt a huge amount. Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 217





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 217Pack o cunts Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:50:07 PM »



Me and 45,000 other die hard Boro fans Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 63





Posts: 63 Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:18:35 PM » I was definitely there cut a holiday short to get back for it. I got talking to a old guy at that game told me he had a tenner on Boro to be promoted and his reason was because we were in the same division as Reading and up to then and a few years after we always went up. Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 834





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 834Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:29:20 PM » I was there - as I was for every other home game that season. And as I've mentioned on here before, the geezer I went with has had the seat directly behind me at the Cellnet for the last 3 or 4 seasons. Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 914



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 914CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:09:27 PM » I WAS AT THE GAME... WE BATTERED A FEW CARDIFF OUTSIDE WHO HAD WRECKED THE SEATS IN THE GROUND... IMPROOVED THE SHITHOLE THEY DID 👍



ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS 👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 020





Posts: 1 020 Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:46:55 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:09:27 PM I WAS AT THE GAME... WE BATTERED A FEW CARDIFF OUTSIDE WHO HAD WRECKED THE SEATS IN THE GROUND... IMPROOVED THE SHITHOLE THEY DID 👍



ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS 👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰



Heard some tales about this. Great times pal, you saw the proper stuff. Personally, as you know, I wasn't into it until I was 16 years old in the mid 90s. Caught the backend of it but some great great memories that will live with me forever. Heard some tales about this. Great times pal, you saw the proper stuff. Personally, as you know, I wasn't into it until I was 16 years old in the mid 90s. Caught the backend of it but some great great memories that will live with me forever. Logged

Clive Road

Offline



Posts: 241



Easy now





Posts: 241Easy now Re: Who went to Hartlepool in 86? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:56:35 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:09:27 PM I WAS AT THE GAME... WE BATTERED A FEW CARDIFF OUTSIDE WHO HAD WRECKED THE SEATS IN THE GROUND... IMPROOVED THE SHITHOLE THEY DID 👍



ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS 👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰



I had forgot about that! They had played Pools hadnít they?



I read their book years ago.....they talk about that day as if it was a big, huge event. I donít think Boro did, it was just another day at the office ( reputations didnít really impress the NTP ) 😀😀😀 I had forgot about that! They had played Pools hadnít they?I read their book years ago.....they talk about that day as if it was a big, huge event. I donít think Boro did, it was just another day at the office ( reputations didnít really impress the NTP ) 😀😀😀 Logged Up yours