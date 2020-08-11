I WAS AT THE GAME... WE BATTERED A FEW CARDIFF OUTSIDE WHO HAD WRECKED THE SEATS IN THE GROUND... IMPROOVED THE SHITHOLE THEY DID 👍
ALSO ABOUT 3 IN THE AFTERNOON A BORO JOEY PUT A JEWELLERS WINDOW IN AND WE ALL HAD A FREE FOR ALL GRABBING RINGS AND CHAINS 👍😂😂😂👍💰💰💰💰
I had forgot about that! They had played Pools hadnt they?
I read their book years ago.....they talk about that day as if it was a big, huge event. I dont think Boro did, it was just another day at the office ( reputations didnt really impress the NTP ) 😀😀😀