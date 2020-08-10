Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2020, 12:24:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Pears off to Blackburn?  (Read 521 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 328


View Profile
« on: August 10, 2020, 09:34:03 AM »
Mogga likes Boro and ex Boro boys !!!!
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 230


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 10, 2020, 09:46:18 AM »
Too short - just like his Dad
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 948

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 10, 2020, 10:09:22 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 10, 2020, 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 631

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 10, 2020, 10:53:30 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 10, 2020, 10:09:22 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 10, 2020, 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍

Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 948

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 10, 2020, 11:00:10 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on August 10, 2020, 10:53:30 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 10, 2020, 10:09:22 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 10, 2020, 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍

Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.


WE GOT HIM FROM MAN UTD  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 524

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 10, 2020, 12:33:48 PM »
Cuff platt pears, weve had some good uns
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 578


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: August 10, 2020, 12:37:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 10, 2020, 11:00:10 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on August 10, 2020, 10:53:30 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 10, 2020, 10:09:22 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 10, 2020, 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍

Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.


WE GOT HIM FROM MAN UTD  👍

And he went to Liverpool when he left - but he was a bench warmer at both clubs.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 328


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: August 10, 2020, 01:19:12 PM »
Nowt wrong with Jim Platt- good keeper
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 40


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: August 10, 2020, 02:51:23 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 10, 2020, 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad



Incredibly disrespectful to one of our best ever keepers. Every single one of that team who stuck around after 86 would walk into this side.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 230


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: August 10, 2020, 03:51:55 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on August 10, 2020, 02:51:23 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 10, 2020, 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad



Incredibly disrespectful to one of our best ever keepers. Every single one of that team who stuck around after 86 would walk into this side.

 

He was incredibly lucky to have top defenders playing in front of him covering his arse
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 328


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: August 10, 2020, 03:57:10 PM »
And the fact he was a brilliant shot stopper
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 020


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: August 10, 2020, 04:03:54 PM »
Retain and loan out. Bring in another keeper to compete with the other lad for first choice.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 40


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:37:32 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 10, 2020, 03:51:55 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on August 10, 2020, 02:51:23 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 10, 2020, 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad



Incredibly disrespectful to one of our best ever keepers. Every single one of that team who stuck around after 86 would walk into this side.



 

He was incredibly lucky to have top defenders playing in front of him covering his arse





Rubbish. He made the England squad, but missed out with injuries.
Logged
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 426


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 AM »
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 948

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:33:02 AM »
A NEW KEEPER IS COMING IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 631

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:50:02 AM
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.

More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.
Logged
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 426


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:12:55 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:59:33 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:50:02 AM
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.

More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.

Style wise certainly more like Given than Foster. I was more making a comparison about his standing as an English goalkeeper at the time. Left man united as did foster and dropped down a league to build his career again before getting a brief bit of international recognition but never got snapped up by a top club. Doesn't make pears or foster shit keepers, just means that they were slightly below top class but on the fringes of it.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 40


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:26:12 PM »
Agree with Ozzy and Red. Good assessment of a Boro legend for me. When he was injured for a year I seem to remember Kevin Poole doing a fine job.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 631

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:34:23 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 12:26:12 PM
Agree with Ozzy and Red. Good assessment of a Boro legend for me. When he was injured for a year I seem to remember Kevin Poole doing a fine job.

Fine keeper Poole  :like:
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 70


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:35:05 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:59:33 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:50:02 AM
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.

More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.

He was also prone to the occasional howler, one that always stands out to me was the Derby game in 89 when he let it straight through his hands from a corner, obviously keepers make mistakes from time to time, but I always felt he had a big one in him. For me a top shot stopper on his day, but not in the same league as Schwarzer or Given either. England at the time had Shilton and Woods, then Seaman emerged and Martyn, realistically he wasn't as good as any of them and that's why he never went to a top club. He went to Liverpool at the end to warm the bench as a squad player, and fair play to him he deserved it. But a few rose tinted glasses about when it comes to him for me. I'm not saying he was shit, it's just we had a good keeper but weren't a good team really, he was good for our level but not England class.

Just my opinion though.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:47:43 PM by Freddie Boswell » Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 70


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:35:30 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 12:34:23 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 12:26:12 PM
Agree with Ozzy and Red. Good assessment of a Boro legend for me. When he was injured for a year I seem to remember Kevin Poole doing a fine job.

Fine keeper Poole  :like:

Bang average  mcl
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 631

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:48:10 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Yesterday at 12:35:05 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:59:33 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:50:02 AM
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.

More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.

He was also prone to the occasional howler, one that always stands out to me was the Derby game in 89 when he let it straight through his hands from a corner, obviously keepers make mistakes from time to time, but I always felt he had a big one in him. For me a top shot stopper on his day, but not in the same league as Schwarzer or Given either. England at the time had Shilton and Woods, then Seaman emerged and Martyn, realistically he wasn't as good as any of them and that's why he never went to a top club. He went to Liverpool at the end to warm the bench as a squad palyer, and fair play to him he deserved it. But a few rose tinted glasses about when it comes to him for me. I'm not saying he was shit, it's just we had a good keeper but weren't a good team really, he was good for our level but not England class.

Just my opinion though.

86-90 he was up there with the best in the country Freddie, not rose tinted i thought he was that good. I think staying at Boro cost him caps.
Logged
Clive Road
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 242

Easy now


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 12:54:43 PM »
The own goal , from Gary Parkinson , that Pears let in at Leeds in the last minute ( lost 2-1) was the most gutting I have ever been involved in.

Just 2 of us on the train to York after the game, the 100 odd Leeds fans on the platform could have filled us in but just laughed at us 😟
Logged
Up yours
Freddie Boswell
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 70


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 12:55:06 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 12:48:10 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Yesterday at 12:35:05 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:59:33 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:50:02 AM
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.

More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.

He was also prone to the occasional howler, one that always stands out to me was the Derby game in 89 when he let it straight through his hands from a corner, obviously keepers make mistakes from time to time, but I always felt he had a big one in him. For me a top shot stopper on his day, but not in the same league as Schwarzer or Given either. England at the time had Shilton and Woods, then Seaman emerged and Martyn, realistically he wasn't as good as any of them and that's why he never went to a top club. He went to Liverpool at the end to warm the bench as a squad palyer, and fair play to him he deserved it. But a few rose tinted glasses about when it comes to him for me. I'm not saying he was shit, it's just we had a good keeper but weren't a good team really, he was good for our level but not England class.

Just my opinion though.

86-90 he was up there with the best in the country Freddie, not rose tinted i thought he was that good. I think staying at Boro cost him caps.

Sorry mate, happy to agree to disagree as it's about opinions. I haven't said he was shit, just i don't think he was as good as people make out. He wasn't as good as Chris Woods, Seaman, Shilton, Martyn, probably Beasant was better, the Man Utd lad was ahead of him in 86 although just before my time so can't really comment.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:58:34 PM by Freddie Boswell » Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 70


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 12:57:21 PM »
Quote from: Clive Road on Yesterday at 12:54:43 PM
The own goal , from Gary Parkinson , that Pears let in at Leeds in the last minute ( lost 2-1) was the most gutting I have ever been involved in.

Just 2 of us on the train to York after the game, the 100 odd Leeds fans on the platform could have filled us in but just laughed at us 😟

Remember that although wasn't there, wasn't that about 1989 after we'd been relegated?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 230


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:45:32 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Yesterday at 12:35:05 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:59:33 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:50:02 AM
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.

More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.

He was also prone to the occasional howler, one that always stands out to me was the Derby game in 89 when he let it straight through his hands from a corner, obviously keepers make mistakes from time to time, but I always felt he had a big one in him. For me a top shot stopper on his day, but not in the same league as Schwarzer or Given either. England at the time had Shilton and Woods, then Seaman emerged and Martyn, realistically he wasn't as good as any of them and that's why he never went to a top club. He went to Liverpool at the end to warm the bench as a squad player, and fair play to him he deserved it. But a few rose tinted glasses about when it comes to him for me. I'm not saying he was shit, it's just we had a good keeper but weren't a good team really, he was good for our level but not England class.

Just my opinion though.

Good summary Freddy - rose tinted glasses all round

Never imposed himself on the 6 yard box which is why he had to become a shot stopper

Mind you not many keepers do these days with all the intentional blocking that goes on

What ever happened to obstruction as an indirect free kick? You never seem to get them these days

 :like:

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 399


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:15:36 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 10, 2020, 03:57:10 PM
And the fact he was a brilliant shot stopper

He was could always bank on him in a one on one, the back pass rule change ruined him a bit as he wasnt the best kicker.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 212



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:18:19 PM »
Pears Jr is distinctively under average and would not have made the progress professionally if it was not for his name. He is a product of nepotism at the MFC creche academy
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 