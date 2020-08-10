|
LEON TROTSKY
Too short - just like his Dad
HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE 👍
Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.
WE GOT HIM FROM MAN UTD 👍
Bernie
Too short - just like his Dad
HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE 👍
Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.
WE GOT HIM FROM MAN UTD 👍
And he went to Liverpool when he left - but he was a bench warmer at both clubs.
Pallys bar stool
Too short - just like his Dad
Incredibly disrespectful to one of our best ever keepers. Every single one of that team who stuck around after 86 would walk into this side.
Ural Quntz
Too short - just like his Dad
Incredibly disrespectful to one of our best ever keepers. Every single one of that team who stuck around after 86 would walk into this side.
He was incredibly lucky to have top defenders playing in front of him covering his arse
Pallys bar stool
Too short - just like his Dad
Incredibly disrespectful to one of our best ever keepers. Every single one of that team who stuck around after 86 would walk into this side.
He was incredibly lucky to have top defenders playing in front of him covering his arse
Rubbish. He made the England squad, but missed out with injuries.
Pallys bar stool
Agree with Ozzy and Red. Good assessment of a Boro legend for me. When he was injured for a year I seem to remember Kevin Poole doing a fine job.
Freddie Boswell
|
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.
More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.
He was also prone to the occasional howler, one that always stands out to me was the Derby game in 89 when he let it straight through his hands from a corner, obviously keepers make mistakes from time to time, but I always felt he had a big one in him. For me a top shot stopper on his day, but not in the same league as Schwarzer or Given either. England at the time had Shilton and Woods, then Seaman emerged and Martyn, realistically he wasn't as good as any of them and that's why he never went to a top club. He went to Liverpool at the end to warm the bench as a squad player, and fair play to him he deserved it. But a few rose tinted glasses about when it comes to him for me. I'm not saying he was shit, it's just we had a good keeper but weren't a good team really, he was good for our level but not England class.
Just my opinion though.
Logged
RedSteel
|
86-90 he was up there with the best in the country Freddie, not rose tinted i thought he was that good. I think staying at Boro cost him caps.
Freddie Boswell
|
Sorry mate, happy to agree to disagree as it's about opinions. I haven't said he was shit, just i don't think he was as good as people make out. He wasn't as good as Chris Woods, Seaman, Shilton, Martyn, probably Beasant was better, the Man Utd lad was ahead of him in 86 although just before my time so can't really comment.
Logged
Ural Quntz
|
Never imposed himself on the 6 yard box which is why he had to become a shot stopper
Mind you not many keepers do these days with all the intentional blocking that goes on
What ever happened to obstruction as an indirect free kick? You never seem to get them these days
