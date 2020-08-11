Holgateoldskool

Pears off to Blackburn? « on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 AM » Mogga likes Boro and ex Boro boys !!!!

Re: Pears off to Blackburn? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 AM » Too short - just like his Dad



Re: Pears off to Blackburn? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:03:54 PM » Retain and loan out. Bring in another keeper to compete with the other lad for first choice.

Re: Pears off to Blackburn? « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:50:02 AM » His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.

Re: Pears off to Blackburn? « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:33:02 AM » A NEW KEEPER IS COMING IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS 👍

More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.

Style wise certainly more like Given than Foster. I was more making a comparison about his standing as an English goalkeeper at the time. Left man united as did foster and dropped down a league to build his career again before getting a brief bit of international recognition but never got snapped up by a top club. Doesn't make pears or foster shit keepers, just means that they were slightly below top class but on the fringes of it.

Re: Pears off to Blackburn? « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:26:12 PM » Agree with Ozzy and Red. Good assessment of a Boro legend for me. When he was injured for a year I seem to remember Kevin Poole doing a fine job.

He was also prone to the occasional howler, one that always stands out to me was the Derby game in 89 when he let it straight through his hands from a corner, obviously keepers make mistakes from time to time, but I always felt he had a big one in him. For me a top shot stopper on his day, but not in the same league as Schwarzer or Given either. England at the time had Shilton and Woods, then Seaman emerged and Martyn, realistically he wasn't as good as any of them and that's why he never went to a top club. He went to Liverpool at the end to warm the bench as a squad player, and fair play to him he deserved it. But a few rose tinted glasses about when it comes to him for me. I'm not saying he was shit, it's just we had a good keeper but weren't a good team really, he was good for our level but not England class.

Just my opinion though.



« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:43 PM by Freddie Boswell »

86-90 he was up there with the best in the country Freddie, not rose tinted i thought he was that good. I think staying at Boro cost him caps.

Posts: 242Easy now Re: Pears off to Blackburn? « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:54:43 PM » The own goal , from Gary Parkinson , that Pears let in at Leeds in the last minute ( lost 2-1) was the most gutting I have ever been involved in.



Sorry mate, happy to agree to disagree as it's about opinions. I haven't said he was shit, just i don't think he was as good as people make out. He wasn't as good as Chris Woods, Seaman, Shilton, Martyn, probably Beasant was better, the Man Utd lad was ahead of him in 86 although just before my time so can't really comment.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:34 PM by Freddie Boswell »

Re: Pears off to Blackburn? « Reply #24 on: Today at 12:57:21 PM »



Remember that although wasn't there, wasn't that about 1989 after we'd been relegated?



Remember that although wasn't there, wasn't that about 1989 after we'd been relegated? Remember that although wasn't there, wasn't that about 1989 after we'd been relegated? Logged