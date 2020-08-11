His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.
More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.