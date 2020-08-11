Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Pears off to Blackburn?  (Read 396 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 AM »
Mogga likes Boro and ex Boro boys !!!!
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 AM »
Too short - just like his Dad
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍
RedSteel
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:53:30 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:09:22 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍

Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:00:10 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 10:53:30 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:09:22 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍

Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.


WE GOT HIM FROM MAN UTD  👍
Minge
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:33:48 PM »
Cuff platt pears, weve had some good uns
Bernie
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:37:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:00:10 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 10:53:30 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:09:22 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍

Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.


WE GOT HIM FROM MAN UTD  👍

And he went to Liverpool when he left - but he was a bench warmer at both clubs.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:19:12 PM »
Nowt wrong with Jim Platt- good keeper
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:51:23 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad



Incredibly disrespectful to one of our best ever keepers. Every single one of that team who stuck around after 86 would walk into this side.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:51:55 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 02:51:23 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad



Incredibly disrespectful to one of our best ever keepers. Every single one of that team who stuck around after 86 would walk into this side.

 

He was incredibly lucky to have top defenders playing in front of him covering his arse
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:57:10 PM »
And the fact he was a brilliant shot stopper
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:03:54 PM »
Retain and loan out. Bring in another keeper to compete with the other lad for first choice.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:37:32 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:51:55 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 02:51:23 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad



Incredibly disrespectful to one of our best ever keepers. Every single one of that team who stuck around after 86 would walk into this side.



 

He was incredibly lucky to have top defenders playing in front of him covering his arse





Rubbish. He made the England squad, but missed out with injuries.
OzzyPorter
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:50:02 AM »
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:33:02 AM »
A NEW KEEPER IS COMING IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍
RedSteel
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:59:33 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:50:02 AM
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.

More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.
OzzyPorter
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:12:55 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:59:33 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:50:02 AM
His dad was one of the top English keepers around at the time. Very similar to someone like Ben Foster. That's as close a comparison as j can think of off the top of my head. As said above, he only missed out on international caps through injury.

More Shay Given, incredible shot stopper who had lightning reflexes. Ural is certainly in the minority, he is the first in all my years as a boro fan that has had a negative slant over Stephen Pears. A great servant and keeper to the club. Only one better is Schwarzer for me.

Style wise certainly more like Given than Foster. I was more making a comparison about his standing as an English goalkeeper at the time. Left man united as did foster and dropped down a league to build his career again before getting a brief bit of international recognition but never got snapped up by a top club. Doesn't make pears or foster shit keepers, just means that they were slightly below top class but on the fringes of it.
