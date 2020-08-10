Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2020, 12:40:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Pears off to Blackburn?  (Read 162 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 315


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:34:03 AM »
Mogga likes Boro and ex Boro boys !!!!
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 209


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:18 AM »
Too short - just like his Dad
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 913

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:09:22 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 620

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:53:30 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:09:22 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍

Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 913

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:00:10 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:53:30 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:09:22 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍

Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.


WE GOT HIM FROM MAN UTD  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 523

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:33:48 PM »
Cuff platt pears, weve had some good uns
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 571


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:37:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:00:10 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:53:30 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:09:22 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad




HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE  👍

Agreed, his dad was a class keeper, should have played at one of the big clubs at the time.


WE GOT HIM FROM MAN UTD  👍

And he went to Liverpool when he left - but he was a bench warmer at both clubs.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 