LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 913



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 913CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡

Re: Pears off to Blackburn? « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:09:22 AM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:46:18 AM Too short - just like his Dad









HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE 👍 HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE 👍