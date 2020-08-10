Welcome,
August 10, 2020, 10:48:00 AM
Pears off to Blackburn?
Topic: Pears off to Blackburn?
Holgateoldskool
Pears off to Blackburn?
Today
Today at 09:34:03 AM
Mogga likes Boro and ex Boro boys !!!!
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts
Re: Pears off to Blackburn?
Today
Today at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Pears off to Blackburn?
Today
Today at 10:09:22 AM
Today
Today at 09:46:18 AM
Too short - just like his Dad
HIS DAD WAS 10 TIMES THE KEEPER HE WILL EVER BE 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
