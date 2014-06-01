Wee_Willie

The rule being pushed by the totalitarian BLM etc is



The N-word cannot be used and mentioned in now way whatsoever by any white person or any white institution in any context, under any circumstances as the term is grotesquely offensive.



Fair enough we can all buy into that.



But when it is said as a greeting between 2 black people and used in rap it is completely acceptable.



You cannot have it both ways ...





