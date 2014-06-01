Welcome,
August 10, 2020, 02:28:48 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The BBC has apologised
Author
Topic: The BBC has apologised (Read 214 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 572
The BBC has apologised
«
on:
Today
at 08:25:36 AM »
after a reporter used the "N" word when describing a racist attack in a news report.
Seems the days are now gone when you could call a spade a spade.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 200
Re: The BBC has apologised
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:10:24 AM »
The rule being pushed by the totalitarian BLM etc is
The N-word cannot be used and mentioned in now way whatsoever by any white person or any white institution in any context, under any circumstances as the term is grotesquely offensive.
Fair enough we can all buy into that.
But when it is said as a greeting between 2 black people and used in rap it is completely acceptable.
You cannot have it both ways ...
Steboro
Posts: 3 365
Re: The BBC has apologised
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:21:24 AM »
The latter is spelt with an A at the end rather than ER.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 535
Not big and not clever
Re: The BBC has apologised
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:29:40 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 11:21:24 AM
The latter is spelt with an A at the end rather than ER.
Life ain't nothin' but bitches an' money.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 913
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: The BBC has apologised
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:44:22 AM »
I WOULDN'T LEAVE THE CRIB FOR LESS THAN 2 BAGS OF SAND A WEEK 👎😎👎
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 967
Once in every lifetime
Re: The BBC has apologised
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:11:38 PM »
Surely the term N**ger or N**ga should be made illegal for all colours not just white.
Blacks use it daily.
Fuck you n**ga
Whats up my n**ga
Same word.
Don pepe
Posts: 606
Re: The BBC has apologised
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:00:26 PM »
Have the done as much hand wringing over being infested with paedophiles and turning a blind eye to it all?
