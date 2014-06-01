Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2020, 02:28:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The BBC has apologised  (Read 214 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 572


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:25:36 AM »
after a reporter used the "N" word when describing a racist attack in a news report.

Seems the days are now gone when you could call a spade a spade.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 200



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:10:24 AM »
The rule being pushed by the totalitarian BLM etc is

The N-word cannot be used and mentioned in now way whatsoever by any white person or any white institution in any context, under any circumstances as the term is grotesquely offensive.

Fair enough we can all buy into that.

But when it is said as a greeting between 2 black people and used in rap it is completely acceptable.

You cannot have it both ways ...

 
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 365


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:21:24 AM »
The latter is spelt with an A at the end rather than ER.   mcl
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 535


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:29:40 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 11:21:24 AM
The latter is spelt with an A at the end rather than ER.   mcl

Life ain't nothin' but bitches an' money.
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 913

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:44:22 AM »
I WOULDN'T LEAVE THE CRIB FOR LESS THAN 2 BAGS OF SAND A WEEK  👎😎👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 967


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:11:38 PM »
Surely the term N**ger or N**ga should be made illegal for all colours not just white.

Blacks use it daily.

Fuck you n**ga

Whats up my n**ga

Same word.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 606


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:00:26 PM »
Have the done as much hand wringing over being infested with paedophiles and turning a blind eye to it all?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 