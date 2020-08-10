Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2020, 08:46:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The BBC has apologised  (Read 18 times)
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 570


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:25:36 AM »
after a reporter used the "N" word when describing a racist attack in a news report.

Seems the days are now gone when you could call a spade a spade.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 