August 10, 2020, 08:46:28 AM
The BBC has apologised
Author
Topic: The BBC has apologised (Read 18 times)
Bernie
The BBC has apologised
Today
at 08:25:36 AM »
after a reporter used the "N" word when describing a racist attack in a news report.
Seems the days are now gone when you could call a spade a spade.
