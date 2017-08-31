Welcome,
August 11, 2020, 03:40:32 PM
Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
Author
Topic: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow (Read 704 times)
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 365
Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:02:46 AM »
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.
The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.
A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby. Risking $60k to move on to the next round.
They all so hyper and loud aswell.
The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 820
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:19:08 AM »
I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY
A BIG TREE OF A MAN
WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 576
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:16:27 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 03:02:46 AM
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.
The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.
A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby. Risking $60k to move on to the next round.
They all so hyper and loud aswell.
The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
Woman i briefly worked with about 15 years ago went on some show and came home 30k better off.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 223
Pack o cunts
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:12:33 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 07:19:08 AM
I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY
A BIG TREE OF A MAN
WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 908
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:42 AM »
There's a guy from Yarm been on absolutely loads
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 535
Not big and not clever
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:48 AM »
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 168
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:31 AM »
Lad I know was on Bullseye' won fuck all.
martonmick
Offline
Posts: 163
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:34 AM »
Mate from years ago won a holiday on bullseye and got me o last 3 in 15 to 1-should have won but willie g gave his competitor a mark for saying last C in BBC stood for company when it is corporation
I have applied for a few including The Chase,mastermind and Tenable-not been on them though
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 365
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:00 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 09:45:48 AM
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
Kickstart then Why Don't You propper summer holidays.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 579
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:36 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 09:45:48 AM
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
Tell me more.
Are you still riding trials?
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 579
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:44 AM »
Mate of mine was on MasterChef.
(I've never seen a single episode but it's a cooking show I believe)
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:55:50 AM by TerryCochranesSocks
»
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 664
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:10 AM »
My mother managed about 30 seconds on one years ago, can't remember which one, started out with a big group and you had to run to an answer, got the first question wrong
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 223
Pack o cunts
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 12:11:51 PM »
Come on own up - which of you were on Jim'll fix it?
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 970
Once in every lifetime
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 12:14:46 PM »
Beat the teacher in 1988.
barwickred
Offline
Posts: 310
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 12:36:14 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 11:48:10 AM
My mother managed about 30 seconds on one years ago, can't remember which one, started out with a big group and you had to run to an answer, got the first question wrong
Run-around with Mike Reid perhaps?
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 664
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 12:42:54 PM »
Same sort of thing but for adults, seem to remember it might have been on a beach.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 609
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 01:58:47 PM »
Small town was on dont forget your toothbrush but he didnt even have one in first place so was eliminated
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 910
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 02:28:00 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 03:02:46 AM
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.
The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.
A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby. Risking $60k to move on to the next round.
They all so hyper and loud aswell.
The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
Are you sure it was a gameshow and not a live feed of Mattys and Friar Cucks house?
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 872
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 03:24:03 PM »
2nd cousin of mine been in Mastermind final twice, also done Only Connect, Tipping Point, The Chase, Pointless and others too probably.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 729
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 03:38:55 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 01:58:47 PM
Small town was on dont forget your toothbrush but he didnt even have one in first place so was eliminated
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 902
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 05:05:36 PM »
Sadly I never got to say can I have a p please Bob.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 834
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:27 PM »
I was on Century Radio's 'Ten Grand Fan' competition in 2006. Got stitched up on my 5th question which in turn prevented me from being the only Boro fan getting to the fourth round of questions. I've still got a recording of it on cassette tape. Wankers.
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 872
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 06:02:50 PM »
I took the plunge to apply for Mastermind five odd years ago. You have to pick several subjects for your specialist rounds in case it's been done recently or permanently barred. I had picked for more first round Boro 1986 - 2006, but they said I had to do the whole history from day one, which I accepted. Annoyingly I got a job offer in the States and pulled out, the job then fell through and another Boro fan got the questions. I watched it and got them all right!
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 609
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 06:23:19 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 06:02:50 PM
I took the plunge to apply for Mastermind five odd years ago. You have to pick several subjects for your specialist rounds in case it's been done recently or permanently barred. I had picked for more first round Boro 1986 - 2006, but they said I had to do the whole history from day one, which I accepted. Annoyingly I got a job offer in the States and pulled out, the job then fell through and another Boro fan got the questions. I watched it and got them all right!
Bullshit!
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 729
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 06:27:30 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 06:23:19 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 06:02:50 PM
I took the plunge to apply for Mastermind five odd years ago. You have to pick several subjects for your specialist rounds in case it's been done recently or permanently barred. I had picked for more first round Boro 1986 - 2006, but they said I had to do the whole history from day one, which I accepted. Annoyingly I got a job offer in the States and pulled out, the job then fell through and another Boro fan got the questions. I watched it and got them all right!
Bullshit!
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 872
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 06:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 06:23:19 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 06:02:50 PM
I took the plunge to apply for Mastermind five odd years ago. You have to pick several subjects for your specialist rounds in case it's been done recently or permanently barred. I had picked for more first round Boro 1986 - 2006, but they said I had to do the whole history from day one, which I accepted. Annoyingly I got a job offer in the States and pulled out, the job then fell through and another Boro fan got the questions. I watched it and got them all right!
Bullshit!
No, they were amazingly easy, I reckon most of us would've got a full house.
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 407
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 07:24:32 PM »
Does Ibiza uncovered count ?
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 020
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 07:43:33 PM »
I was on jim'll fix it does that count?
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 902
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:57 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:43:33 PM
I was on jim'll fix it does that count?
Explains a lot
Freddie Boswell
Offline
Posts: 69
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 12:41:06 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:43:33 PM
I was on jim'll fix it does that count?
Did he fix it for you to milk a cow blindfolded??
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:46:55 PM by Freddie Boswell
»
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 925
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 12:45:48 PM »
MOZ THE BOSS IN THE CROSS WON TIPPING POINT BUT HE NEVER WON THE 10K JACKPOT
MY EX WAS ON DEAL OR NO DEAL.... THE THIEVING BITCH WON 10K 😠
clag01
Online
Posts: 193
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 12:47:01 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 03:24:03 PM
2nd cousin of mine been in Mastermind final twice, also done Only Connect, Tipping Point, The Chase, Pointless and others too probably.
Hows your old man doing these days..Top bloke btw
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 872
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 01:51:09 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on
Today
at 12:47:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 03:24:03 PM
2nd cousin of mine been in Mastermind final twice, also done Only Connect, Tipping Point, The Chase, Pointless and others too probably.
Hows your old man doing these days..Top bloke btw
Still going strong, yesterday was his 88th birthday!
clag01
Online
Posts: 193
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 02:03:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 01:51:09 PM
Quote from: clag01 on
Today
at 12:47:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 03:24:03 PM
2nd cousin of mine been in Mastermind final twice, also done Only Connect, Tipping Point, The Chase, Pointless and others too probably.
Hows your old man doing these days..Top bloke btw
Still going strong, yesterday was his 88th birthday!
Nice one
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 872
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 03:35:26 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 11:35:44 AM
Mate of mine was on MasterChef.
(I've never seen a single episode but it's a cooking show I believe)
Brainchild of a local lad Franc Roddam, he also directed Quadrophenia and came up with Auf Wiedersen Pet.
