Steboro

Posts: 3 365 Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow « on: Yesterday at 03:02:46 AM » Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.



The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.



A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby. Risking $60k to move on to the next round.



They all so hyper and loud aswell.



The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:19:08 AM »



A BIG TREE OF A MAN



WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?



I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY

Bernie

Woman i briefly worked with about 15 years ago went on some show and came home 30k better off.



Woman i briefly worked with about 15 years ago went on some show and came home 30k better off.

martonmick

Mate from years ago won a holiday on bullseye and got me o last 3 in 15 to 1-should have won but willie g gave his competitor a mark for saying last C in BBC stood for company when it is corporation



I have applied for a few including The Chase,mastermind and Tenable-not been on them though

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:35:44 AM » Mate of mine was on MasterChef.



(I've never seen a single episode but it's a cooking show I believe)

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:11:51 PM »



Come on own up - which of you were on Jim'll fix it?

Oldfield

Squarewheelbike

Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:02:50 PM » I took the plunge to apply for Mastermind five odd years ago. You have to pick several subjects for your specialist rounds in case it's been done recently or permanently barred. I had picked for more first round Boro 1986 - 2006, but they said I had to do the whole history from day one, which I accepted. Annoyingly I got a job offer in the States and pulled out, the job then fell through and another Boro fan got the questions. I watched it and got them all right!