August 10, 2020, 07:38:00 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
Author
Topic: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow (Read 501 times)
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 365
Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
on:
Today
at 03:02:46 AM »
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.
The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.
A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby. Risking $60k to move on to the next round.
They all so hyper and loud aswell.
The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 810
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:19:08 AM »
I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY
A BIG TREE OF A MAN
WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 573
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:16:27 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 03:02:46 AM
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.
The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.
A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby. Risking $60k to move on to the next round.
They all so hyper and loud aswell.
The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
Woman i briefly worked with about 15 years ago went on some show and came home 30k better off.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 217
Pack o cunts
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:12:33 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 07:19:08 AM
I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY
A BIG TREE OF A MAN
WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 905
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:43:42 AM »
There's a guy from Yarm been on absolutely loads
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 535
Not big and not clever
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:45:48 AM »
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
CoB scum
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 167
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:28:31 AM »
Lad I know was on Bullseye' won fuck all.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
martonmick
Offline
Posts: 163
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:48:34 AM »
Mate from years ago won a holiday on bullseye and got me o last 3 in 15 to 1-should have won but willie g gave his competitor a mark for saying last C in BBC stood for company when it is corporation
I have applied for a few including The Chase,mastermind and Tenable-not been on them though
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 365
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:23:00 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 09:45:48 AM
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
Kickstart then Why Don't You propper summer holidays.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 578
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:32:36 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 09:45:48 AM
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
Tell me more.
Are you still riding trials?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 578
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:35:44 AM »
Mate of mine was on MasterChef.
(I've never seen a single episode but it's a cooking show I believe)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 663
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:48:10 AM »
My mother managed about 30 seconds on one years ago, can't remember which one, started out with a big group and you had to run to an answer, got the first question wrong
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 217
Pack o cunts
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:11:51 PM »
Come on own up - which of you were on Jim'll fix it?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 968
Once in every lifetime
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:14:46 PM »
Beat the teacher in 1988.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
barwickred
Offline
Posts: 310
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:36:14 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 11:48:10 AM
My mother managed about 30 seconds on one years ago, can't remember which one, started out with a big group and you had to run to an answer, got the first question wrong
Run-around with Mike Reid perhaps?
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 663
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:42:54 PM »
Same sort of thing but for adults, seem to remember it might have been on a beach.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 607
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:58:47 PM »
Small town was on dont forget your toothbrush but he didnt even have one in first place so was eliminated
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:28:00 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 03:02:46 AM
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.
The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.
A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby. Risking $60k to move on to the next round.
They all so hyper and loud aswell.
The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
Are you sure it was a gameshow and not a live feed of Mattys and Friar Cucks house?
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 870
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 03:24:03 PM »
2nd cousin of mine been in Mastermind final twice, also done Only Connect, Tipping Point, The Chase, Pointless and others too probably.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 726
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:38:55 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 01:58:47 PM
Small town was on dont forget your toothbrush but he didnt even have one in first place so was eliminated
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 900
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 05:05:36 PM »
Sadly I never got to say can I have a p please Bob.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 834
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 05:34:27 PM »
I was on Century Radio's 'Ten Grand Fan' competition in 2006. Got stitched up on my 5th question which in turn prevented me from being the only Boro fan getting to the fourth round of questions. I've still got a recording of it on cassette tape. Wankers.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 870
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 06:02:50 PM »
I took the plunge to apply for Mastermind five odd years ago. You have to pick several subjects for your specialist rounds in case it's been done recently or permanently barred. I had picked for more first round Boro 1986 - 2006, but they said I had to do the whole history from day one, which I accepted. Annoyingly I got a job offer in the States and pulled out, the job then fell through and another Boro fan got the questions. I watched it and got them all right!
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 607
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 06:23:19 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 06:02:50 PM
I took the plunge to apply for Mastermind five odd years ago. You have to pick several subjects for your specialist rounds in case it's been done recently or permanently barred. I had picked for more first round Boro 1986 - 2006, but they said I had to do the whole history from day one, which I accepted. Annoyingly I got a job offer in the States and pulled out, the job then fell through and another Boro fan got the questions. I watched it and got them all right!
Bullshit!
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 726
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 06:27:30 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 06:23:19 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 06:02:50 PM
I took the plunge to apply for Mastermind five odd years ago. You have to pick several subjects for your specialist rounds in case it's been done recently or permanently barred. I had picked for more first round Boro 1986 - 2006, but they said I had to do the whole history from day one, which I accepted. Annoyingly I got a job offer in the States and pulled out, the job then fell through and another Boro fan got the questions. I watched it and got them all right!
Bullshit!
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 870
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 06:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 06:23:19 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 06:02:50 PM
I took the plunge to apply for Mastermind five odd years ago. You have to pick several subjects for your specialist rounds in case it's been done recently or permanently barred. I had picked for more first round Boro 1986 - 2006, but they said I had to do the whole history from day one, which I accepted. Annoyingly I got a job offer in the States and pulled out, the job then fell through and another Boro fan got the questions. I watched it and got them all right!
Bullshit!
No, they were amazingly easy, I reckon most of us would've got a full house.
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 407
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 07:24:32 PM »
Does Ibiza uncovered count ?
