Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2020, 05:53:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow  (Read 427 times)
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 365


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:02:46 AM »
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.

The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.

A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby.  Risking $60k to move on to the next round. 

They all so hyper and loud aswell.

The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 810


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:19:08 AM »
I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY  :homer: :homer: :homer:

A BIG TREE OF A MAN

WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?  :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 573


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:16:27 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 03:02:46 AM
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.

The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.

A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby.  Risking $60k to move on to the next round. 

They all so hyper and loud aswell.

The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯

Woman i briefly worked with about 15 years ago went on some show and came home 30k better off.

 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 217


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:12:33 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:19:08 AM
I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY  :homer: :homer: :homer:

A BIG TREE OF A MAN

WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?  :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 905



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:43:42 AM »
There's a guy from Yarm been on absolutely loads
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 535


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:45:48 AM »
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
Logged
CoB scum
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 167



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:28:31 AM »
Lad I know was on Bullseye' won fuck all.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
martonmick
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 163


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:48:34 AM »
Mate from years ago won a holiday on bullseye and got me o last 3 in 15 to 1-should have won but willie g gave his competitor a mark for saying last C in BBC stood for company when it is corporation

I have applied for a few including The Chase,mastermind and Tenable-not been on them though
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 365


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:23:00 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:45:48 AM
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.

Kickstart then Why Don't You propper summer holidays.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 578


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:32:36 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:45:48 AM
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.

 :like:

Tell me more.
Are you still riding trials?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 578


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:35:44 AM »
Mate of mine was on MasterChef.

(I've never seen a single episode but it's a cooking show I believe)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:55:50 AM by TerryCochranesSocks » Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 663


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:48:10 AM »
My mother managed about 30 seconds on one years ago, can't remember which one, started out with a big group and you had to run to an answer, got the first question wrong  souey
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 217


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:11:51 PM »
Come on own up - which of you were on Jim'll fix it?

 klins
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 968


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:14:46 PM »
Beat the teacher in 1988.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
barwickred
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 310


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:36:14 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:48:10 AM
My mother managed about 30 seconds on one years ago, can't remember which one, started out with a big group and you had to run to an answer, got the first question wrong  souey



Run-around with Mike Reid perhaps?
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 663


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:42:54 PM »
Same sort of thing but for adults, seem to remember it might have been on a beach.
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 606


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:58:47 PM »
Small town was on dont forget your toothbrush but he didnt even have one in first place so was eliminated
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 909



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:28:00 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 03:02:46 AM
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.

The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.

A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby.  Risking $60k to move on to the next round. 

They all so hyper and loud aswell.

The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯

Are you sure it was a gameshow and not a live feed of Mattys and Friar Cucks house?

 
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 868


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:24:03 PM »
2nd cousin of mine been in Mastermind final twice, also done Only Connect, Tipping Point, The Chase, Pointless and others too probably.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 725


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:38:55 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:58:47 PM
Small town was on dont forget your toothbrush but he didnt even have one in first place so was eliminated
 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 900



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:05:36 PM »
Sadly I never got to say can I have a p please Bob.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 834


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:34:27 PM »
I was on Century Radio's 'Ten Grand Fan' competition in 2006. Got stitched up on my 5th question which in turn prevented me from being the only Boro fan getting to the fourth round of questions. I've still got a recording of it on cassette tape. Wankers.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 