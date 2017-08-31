Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 10, 2020, 02:28:43 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow (Read 306 times)
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 365
Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
on:
Today
at 03:02:46 AM »
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.
The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.
A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby. Risking $60k to move on to the next round.
They all so hyper and loud aswell.
The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 808
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:19:08 AM »
I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY
A BIG TREE OF A MAN
WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 572
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:16:27 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 03:02:46 AM
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.
The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.
A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby. Risking $60k to move on to the next round.
They all so hyper and loud aswell.
The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
Woman i briefly worked with about 15 years ago went on some show and came home 30k better off.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 211
Pack o cunts
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:12:33 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 07:19:08 AM
I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY
A BIG TREE OF A MAN
WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 905
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:43:42 AM »
There's a guy from Yarm been on absolutely loads
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 535
Not big and not clever
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:45:48 AM »
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
Logged
CoB scum
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 167
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:28:31 AM »
Lad I know was on Bullseye' won fuck all.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
martonmick
Offline
Posts: 163
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:48:34 AM »
Mate from years ago won a holiday on bullseye and got me o last 3 in 15 to 1-should have won but willie g gave his competitor a mark for saying last C in BBC stood for company when it is corporation
I have applied for a few including The Chase,mastermind and Tenable-not been on them though
Logged
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 365
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:23:00 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 09:45:48 AM
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
Kickstart then Why Don't You propper summer holidays.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 575
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:32:36 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 09:45:48 AM
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
Tell me more.
Are you still riding trials?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 575
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:35:44 AM »
Mate of mine was on MasterChef.
(I've never seen a single episode but it's a cooking show I believe)
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:55:50 AM by TerryCochranesSocks
»
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 663
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:48:10 AM »
My mother managed about 30 seconds on one years ago, can't remember which one, started out with a big group and you had to run to an answer, got the first question wrong
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 211
Pack o cunts
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:11:51 PM »
Come on own up - which of you were on Jim'll fix it?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 967
Once in every lifetime
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:14:46 PM »
Beat the teacher in 1988.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
barwickred
Offline
Posts: 310
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:36:14 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 11:48:10 AM
My mother managed about 30 seconds on one years ago, can't remember which one, started out with a big group and you had to run to an answer, got the first question wrong
Run-around with Mike Reid perhaps?
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 663
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:42:54 PM »
Same sort of thing but for adults, seem to remember it might have been on a beach.
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 606
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:58:47 PM »
Small town was on dont forget your toothbrush but he didnt even have one in first place so was eliminated
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 907
Re: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:28:00 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 03:02:46 AM
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.
The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.
A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby. Risking $60k to move on to the next round.
They all so hyper and loud aswell.
The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
Are you sure it was a gameshow and not a live feed of Mattys and Friar Cucks house?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...