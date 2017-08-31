Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2020, 02:28:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anyone know anyone or been on a TV gameshow  (Read 306 times)
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 365


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:02:46 AM »
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.

The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.

A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby.  Risking $60k to move on to the next round. 

They all so hyper and loud aswell.

The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 808


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:19:08 AM »
I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY  :homer: :homer: :homer:

A BIG TREE OF A MAN

WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?  :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 572


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:16:27 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 03:02:46 AM
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.

The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.

A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby.  Risking $60k to move on to the next round. 

They all so hyper and loud aswell.

The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯

Woman i briefly worked with about 15 years ago went on some show and came home 30k better off.

 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 211


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:12:33 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:19:08 AM
I HAVE WON THE JACKPOT ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT USA AND ON JEOPARDY  :homer: :homer: :homer:

A BIG TREE OF A MAN

WHO IS MONTY BEERSON ?  :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 905



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:43:42 AM »
There's a guy from Yarm been on absolutely loads
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 535


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:45:48 AM »
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.
Logged
CoB scum
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 167



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:28:31 AM »
Lad I know was on Bullseye' won fuck all.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
martonmick
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 163


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:48:34 AM »
Mate from years ago won a holiday on bullseye and got me o last 3 in 15 to 1-should have won but willie g gave his competitor a mark for saying last C in BBC stood for company when it is corporation

I have applied for a few including The Chase,mastermind and Tenable-not been on them though
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 365


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:23:00 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:45:48 AM
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.

Kickstart then Why Don't You propper summer holidays.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 575


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:32:36 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:45:48 AM
Not sure it counts as a gameshow but was on junior kickstart.

 :like:

Tell me more.
Are you still riding trials?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 575


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:35:44 AM »
Mate of mine was on MasterChef.

(I've never seen a single episode but it's a cooking show I believe)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:55:50 AM by TerryCochranesSocks » Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 663


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:48:10 AM »
My mother managed about 30 seconds on one years ago, can't remember which one, started out with a big group and you had to run to an answer, got the first question wrong  souey
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 211


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:11:51 PM »
Come on own up - which of you were on Jim'll fix it?

 klins
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 967


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:14:46 PM »
Beat the teacher in 1988.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
barwickred
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 310


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:36:14 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:48:10 AM
My mother managed about 30 seconds on one years ago, can't remember which one, started out with a big group and you had to run to an answer, got the first question wrong  souey



Run-around with Mike Reid perhaps?
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 663


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:42:54 PM »
Same sort of thing but for adults, seem to remember it might have been on a beach.
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 606


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:58:47 PM »
Small town was on dont forget your toothbrush but he didnt even have one in first place so was eliminated
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 907



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:28:00 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 03:02:46 AM
Watching some shitty TV Gameshows as its Sunday night and nothing else on.

The people are so fake and gotta be actors surely.

A black gay guy, married to a white guy and a they have a 6 day old baby.  Risking $60k to move on to the next round. 

They all so hyper and loud aswell.

The only 1 I have ever thought could pass off as real is Bullseye 🎯

Are you sure it was a gameshow and not a live feed of Mattys and Friar Cucks house?

 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 