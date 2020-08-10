Welcome,
August 10, 2020, 08:46:17 AM
Must have followed thru
Author
Topic: Must have followed thru (Read 88 times)
Ben G
Must have followed thru
Yesterday
at 11:02:05 PM »
On half of these ...
https://youtu.be/wKQsI9XqEko
Bernie
Re: Must have followed thru
Today
at 08:23:22 AM »
Is he mentally ill ?
