Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2020, 08:47:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Adam Reach  (Read 159 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 199


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:45:29 PM »
Yes or No?

I think he is a good Champo player worth a look

 :alastair:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 456



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:24:16 PM »
Not for me, we need to stop turning the clock back.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 717


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:05:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 06:24:16 PM
Not for me, we need to stop turning the clock back.
AGREE  :like:
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 349


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:10:51 PM »
He isn't coming  :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 904



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:11:24 PM »
Pity, hes good every time we play against him
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 490


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:19:23 PM »
Decent wide player but probably not consistent enough
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 660


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:45:00 PM »
Billy Sharp

 :homer:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 661


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:42:09 PM »
Wouldnt be high on my list
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 