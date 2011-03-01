Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 09, 2020, 08:47:12 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Adam Reach
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Adam Reach (Read 159 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 199
Pack o cunts
Adam Reach
«
on:
Today
at 05:45:29 PM »
Yes or No?
I think he is a good Champo player worth a look
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 456
Re: Adam Reach
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:24:16 PM »
Not for me, we need to stop turning the clock back.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 717
Re: Adam Reach
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:05:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:24:16 PM
Not for me, we need to stop turning the clock back.
AGREE
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 349
Re: Adam Reach
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:10:51 PM »
He isn't coming
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 904
Re: Adam Reach
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:11:24 PM »
Pity, hes good every time we play against him
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 490
Re: Adam Reach
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:19:23 PM »
Decent wide player but probably not consistent enough
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 660
Re: Adam Reach
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:45:00 PM »
Billy Sharp
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 661
Re: Adam Reach
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:42:09 PM »
Wouldnt be high on my list
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...