August 09, 2020, 08:47:07 PM
TOUGHEST FACTION?
Poll
Question:
LOT OF TESTOSTERONE FLYING WHO WOULD WIN IN A WARRIORS STYLE CLASH?
SHITCAKES (CROCKET,TBONE BOBUP, SMALL WILLY?
3 (16.7%)
THE SISTERS (RIK LIDS EVERESTHEAD FLAR)
1 (5.6%)
THE BORES (URAL,STEBORE, PILE, BOROP.E)
0 (0%)
THE SHAMNCAMELJAILBIRD CREW (MATTY,TOWZ,BOBEND CAPS)
5 (27.8%)
THE ONE MAN WRECKING CREW BEERSON?
2 (11.1%)
THESANFRANDUTCHSHAGGINGCREW (CLEM, MONKS, JOHNNY)
3 (16.7%)
THE MANAGEMENT(GOLDBY, BEN)
1 (5.6%)
THE MOONERS (RIFLE, NOBBY, DOWNING)
3 (16.7%)
Total Voters: 18
Author
Topic: TOUGHEST FACTION? (Read 509 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 796
TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
on:
Today
at 12:36:52 PM »
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 131
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:39:57 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 741
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:40:16 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
barwickred
Offline
Posts: 309
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:03:07 PM »
You have far too much time on your hands or you're fucking insane. I haven't decided which yet
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 397
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:05:56 PM »
Ive made a poll at last.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 796
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:07:30 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 01:05:56 PM
Ive made a poll at last.
YOU DESERVE IT MAYYYTE YOU REALLY DO
BEER ME BUD
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 199
Pack o cunts
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:08:36 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 904
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:39:42 PM »
Any crew with an accountant in its membership is clearly going to be teak
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 456
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:00:40 PM »
Such a big list for a half a dozen people.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 796
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:02:06 PM »
ARE YOU OWNING UP TO BEING THE REST OF YOUR BORING STABLEMATES?
CAN'T BE 4 PEOPLE SO BORING SURELY
BEER ME PILE OF IRONING
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 456
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:04:26 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 03:02:06 PM
ARE YOU OWNING UP TO BEING THE REST OF YOUR BORING STABLEMATES?
CAN'T BE 4 PEOPLE SO BORING SURELY
BEER ME PILE OF IRONING
What does that even mean?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 456
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:06:45 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 01:05:56 PM
Ive made a poll at last.
of all the ones to make 😂
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Nobby_Barnes
Offline
Posts: 131
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:13:35 PM »
Nice to see the FMTTM hardcore make onto the list Monsta
Rifle the fannny would only be there to hold our coats
I understand Downing Albion can handle himself in a brawl
We'll be getting a lift to the Cross carpark in a brand new Tesla btw
Beer me
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 717
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:43:35 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on
Today
at 03:13:35 PM
Nice to see the FMTTM hardcore make onto the list Monsta
Rifle the fannny would only be there to hold our coats
I understand Downing Albion can handle himself in a brawl
We'll be getting a lift to the Cross carpark in a brand new Tesla btw
Beer me
HEY NOBBY GOOD TO SEE YER WINDING BULLSHITTING SMALLTOWN UP KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK KIDDA
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 441
Duckyfuzz
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:44:30 PM »
This multi crew meet up would end up being like the fight scene from the Anchorman movie
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 456
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:45:58 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 03:44:30 PM
This multi crew meet up would end up being like the fight scene from the Anchorman movie
Yep, exactly like that apart from nobody would turn up. Ha
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 717
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 03:50:03 PM »
THE RED FACTION
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 441
Duckyfuzz
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:52:10 PM »
Clem in training for the big fight.................................
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 892
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:36:40 PM »
Can I have a new group please?
THUNDER has flounced...... again.... and MONKEH is usually too busy getting pissed up in his undercrackers or bitching and moaning coz hes on the rag.
If possible Id like a gang that enjoys playing a game of biscuit together.
Thanks for your consideration.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 131
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:44:15 PM »
Thatll be the sisters
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 717
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:44:46 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:36:40 PM
Can I have a new group please?
THUNDER has flounced...... again.... and MONKEH is usually too busy getting pissed up in his undercrackers or bitching and moaning coz hes on the rag.
If possible Id like a gang that enjoys playing a game of biscuit together.
Thanks for your consideration.
I AM ON MY 3RD FUCKING TIN
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 314
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 05:54:33 PM »
Cant work out whos the daftest- him for starting this infantile thread or those who responded to it........
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 892
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 05:56:44 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 05:54:33 PM
Cant work out whos the daftest- him for starting this infantile thread or those who responded to it........
Well.... youve just responded so that should help you figure that out.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 456
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 06:27:53 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 05:54:33 PM
Cant work out whos the daftest- him for starting this infantile thread or those who responded to it........
Fair shout, Ill take my own advice in future.
:DFTT:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 349
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 06:47:21 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on
Today
at 03:13:35 PM
Nice to see the FMTTM hardcore make onto the list Monsta
Rifle the fannny would only be there to hold our coats
I understand Downing Albion can handle himself in a brawl
We'll be getting a lift to the Cross carpark in a brand new Tesla btw
Beer me
You know I'm a hard cunt nobbster lad, unleash me
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 717
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 06:48:19 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 06:47:21 PM
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on
Today
at 03:13:35 PM
Nice to see the FMTTM hardcore make onto the list Monsta
Rifle the fannny would only be there to hold our coats
I understand Downing Albion can handle himself in a brawl
We'll be getting a lift to the Cross carpark in a brand new Tesla btw
Beer me
You know I'm a hard cunt nobbster lad, unleash me
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 456
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 07:56:16 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 06:47:21 PM
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on
Today
at 03:13:35 PM
Nice to see the FMTTM hardcore make onto the list Monsta
Rifle the fannny would only be there to hold our coats
I understand Downing Albion can handle himself in a brawl
We'll be getting a lift to the Cross carpark in a brand new Tesla btw
Beer me
You know I'm a hard cunt nobbster lad, unleash me
Why do you always have to bring cocks into the conversation?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Nobby_Barnes
Offline
Posts: 131
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 08:15:31 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 06:47:21 PM
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on
Today
at 03:13:35 PM
Nice to see the FMTTM hardcore make onto the list Monsta
Rifle the fannny would only be there to hold our coats
I understand Downing Albion can handle himself in a brawl
We'll be getting a lift to the Cross carpark in a brand new Tesla btw :like
Beer me
You know I'm a hard cunt nobbster lad, unleash me
You are when you're calling me names via PM's Rifle, but that's about as tough as you get I reckon
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 314
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 08:17:04 PM »
Yep take your own advice. You can then evaluate how mature you are! Responding to a poster whose cravings dont go beyond the look at me childish mentality you will no doubt satisfy such cravings,
Each to their own......
Logged
Loading...