August 09, 2020, 06:57:35 PM
Question: LOT OF TESTOSTERONE FLYING WHO WOULD WIN IN A WARRIORS STYLE CLASH?
SHITCAKES (CROCKET,TBONE BOBUP, SMALL WILLY? - 2 (11.8%)
THE SISTERS (RIK LIDS EVERESTHEAD FLAR) - 1 (5.9%)
THE BORES (URAL,STEBORE, PILE, BOROP.E) - 0 (0%)
THE SHAMNCAMELJAILBIRD CREW (MATTY,TOWZ,BOBEND CAPS) - 5 (29.4%)
THE ONE MAN WRECKING CREW BEERSON? - 2 (11.8%)
THESANFRANDUTCHSHAGGINGCREW (CLEM, MONKS, JOHNNY) - 3 (17.6%)
THE MANAGEMENT(GOLDBY, BEN) - 1 (5.9%)
THE MOONERS (RIFLE, NOBBY, DOWNING) - 3 (17.6%)
Total Voters: 17

Author Topic: TOUGHEST FACTION?  (Read 421 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Posts: 1 796


« on: Today at 12:36:52 PM »
 
 :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 5 129


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:39:57 PM »
 jc
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 42 741


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:40:16 PM »
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
barwickred
*****
Posts: 309


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:03:07 PM »
You have far too much time on your hands or you're fucking insane. I haven't decided which yet :meltdown:
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
BoroPE
*****
Posts: 2 397


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:05:56 PM »
Ive made a poll at last.  :homer: :pope2:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Posts: 1 796


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:07:30 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 01:05:56 PM
Ive made a poll at last.  :homer: :pope2:

YOU DESERVE IT MAYYYTE YOU REALLY DO  :like:

BEER ME BUD  :homer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Posts: 7 198


Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:08:36 PM »
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Posts: 14 903



« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:39:42 PM »
Any crew with an accountant in its membership is clearly going to be teak
Pile
*****
Posts: 40 453



« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:00:40 PM »
Such a big list for a half a dozen people.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Posts: 1 796


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:02:06 PM »
ARE YOU OWNING UP TO BEING THE REST OF YOUR BORING STABLEMATES? 

CAN'T BE 4 PEOPLE SO BORING SURELY 

BEER ME PILE OF IRONING  :homer: :homer: :homer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Pile
*****
Posts: 40 453



« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:04:26 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 03:02:06 PM
ARE YOU OWNING UP TO BEING THE REST OF YOUR BORING STABLEMATES? 

CAN'T BE 4 PEOPLE SO BORING SURELY 

BEER ME PILE OF IRONING  :homer: :homer: :homer: :beer: :beer:
What does that even mean?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Posts: 40 453



« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:06:45 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 01:05:56 PM
Ive made a poll at last.  :homer: :pope2:
of all the ones to make 😂
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Nobby_Barnes
***
Posts: 130


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:13:35 PM »
Nice to see the FMTTM  hardcore make onto the list Monsta  :like:

Rifle the fannny would only be there to hold our coats  :ponce:

I understand Downing Albion can handle himself in a brawl  :like:

We'll be getting a lift to the Cross carpark in a brand new Tesla btw  :like:

Beer me  :beer:
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 10 715


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:43:35 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 03:13:35 PM
Nice to see the FMTTM  hardcore make onto the list Monsta  :like:

Rifle the fannny would only be there to hold our coats  :ponce:

I understand Downing Albion can handle himself in a brawl  :like:

We'll be getting a lift to the Cross carpark in a brand new Tesla btw  :like:

Beer me  :beer:
HEY NOBBY GOOD TO SEE YER WINDING BULLSHITTING SMALLTOWN UP KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK KIDDA  :like:
King of the North
*****
Posts: 1 441


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:44:30 PM »
This multi crew meet up would end up being like the fight scene from the Anchorman movie






Pile
*****
Posts: 40 453



« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:45:58 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 03:44:30 PM
This multi crew meet up would end up being like the fight scene from the Anchorman movie







Yep, exactly like that apart from nobody would turn up. Ha
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 10 715


« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:50:03 PM »
THE RED FACTION 
King of the North
*****
Posts: 1 441


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:52:10 PM »
Clem in training for the big fight.................................
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 14 892



« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:36:40 PM »
Can I have a new group please?

THUNDER has flounced...... again.... and MONKEH is usually too busy getting pissed up in his undercrackers or bitching and moaning coz hes on the rag.

 klins

If possible Id like a gang that enjoys playing a game of biscuit together.

Thanks for your consideration.

 jc
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 5 129


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:44:15 PM »
Thatll be the sisters
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 10 715


« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:44:46 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:36:40 PM
Can I have a new group please?

THUNDER has flounced...... again.... and MONKEH is usually too busy getting pissed up in his undercrackers or bitching and moaning coz hes on the rag.

 klins

If possible Id like a gang that enjoys playing a game of biscuit together.

Thanks for your consideration.

 jc

I AM ON MY 3RD FUCKING TIN  lost
Holgateoldskool
*****
Posts: 1 313


« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:54:33 PM »
Cant work out whos the daftest- him for starting this infantile thread or those who responded to it........
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 14 892



« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:56:44 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 05:54:33 PM
Cant work out whos the daftest- him for starting this infantile thread or those who responded to it........

Well.... youve just responded so that should help you figure that out.

 mcl
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
*****
Posts: 40 453



« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:27:53 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 05:54:33 PM
Cant work out whos the daftest- him for starting this infantile thread or those who responded to it........
Fair shout, Ill take my own advice in future.

:DFTT:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
*****
Posts: 348


« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:47:21 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 03:13:35 PM
Nice to see the FMTTM  hardcore make onto the list Monsta  :like:

Rifle the fannny would only be there to hold our coats  :ponce:

I understand Downing Albion can handle himself in a brawl  :like:

We'll be getting a lift to the Cross carpark in a brand new Tesla btw  :like:

Beer me  :beer:


You know I'm a hard cunt nobbster lad, unleash me  :duh:
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 10 715


« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:48:19 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 06:47:21 PM
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 03:13:35 PM
Nice to see the FMTTM  hardcore make onto the list Monsta  :like:

Rifle the fannny would only be there to hold our coats  :ponce:

I understand Downing Albion can handle himself in a brawl  :like:

We'll be getting a lift to the Cross carpark in a brand new Tesla btw  :like:

Beer me  :beer:


You know I'm a hard cunt nobbster lad, unleash me  :duh:
  rava
