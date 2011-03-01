BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 796





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 796 TOUGHEST FACTION? « on: Today at 12:36:52 PM »





BEER ME BOYZZZZ BEER ME BOYZZZZ Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 127





Posts: 5 127 Re: TOUGHEST FACTION? « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:39:57 PM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



barwickred

Online



Posts: 308





Posts: 308 Re: TOUGHEST FACTION? « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:03:07 PM » You have far too much time on your hands or you're fucking insane. I haven't decided which yet Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

BoroPE

Offline



Posts: 2 396





Posts: 2 396 Re: TOUGHEST FACTION? « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:05:56 PM » Ive made a poll at last. Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 196





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 196Pack o cunts Re: TOUGHEST FACTION? « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:08:36 PM » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 448







Posts: 40 448 Re: TOUGHEST FACTION? « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:00:40 PM » Such a big list for a half a dozen people. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.