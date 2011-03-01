Welcome,
TOUGHEST FACTION?
Poll
Question:
LOT OF TESTOSTERONE FLYING WHO WOULD WIN IN A WARRIORS STYLE CLASH?
SHITCAKES (CROCKET,TBONE BOBUP, SMALL WILLY?
1 (12.5%)
THE SISTERS (RIK LIDS EVERESTHEAD FLAR)
1 (12.5%)
THE BORES (URAL,STEBORE, PILE, BOROP.E)
0 (0%)
THE SHAMNCAMELJAILBIRD CREW (MATTY,TOWZ,BOBEND CAPS)
3 (37.5%)
THE ONE MAN WRECKING CREW BEERSON?
1 (12.5%)
THESANFRANDUTCHSHAGGINGCREW (CLEM, MONKS, JOHNNY)
0 (0%)
THE MANAGEMENT(GOLDBY, BEN)
1 (12.5%)
THE MOONERS (RIFLE, NOBBY, DOWNING)
1 (12.5%)
Total Voters: 8
Author
Topic: TOUGHEST FACTION? (Read 179 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 1 796
TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
on:
Today
at 12:36:52 PM »
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 127
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:39:57 PM »
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 741
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:40:16 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
barwickred
Online
Posts: 308
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:03:07 PM »
You have far too much time on your hands or you're fucking insane. I haven't decided which yet
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 396
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:05:56 PM »
Ive made a poll at last.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 1 796
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:07:30 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 01:05:56 PM
Ive made a poll at last.
YOU DESERVE IT MAYYYTE YOU REALLY DO
BEER ME BUD
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 196
Pack o cunts
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:08:36 PM »
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 902
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:39:42 PM »
Any crew with an accountant in its membership is clearly going to be teak
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 448
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:00:40 PM »
Such a big list for a half a dozen people.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 1 796
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:02:06 PM »
ARE YOU OWNING UP TO BEING THE REST OF YOUR BORING STABLEMATES?
CAN'T BE 4 PEOPLE SO BORING SURELY
BEER ME PILE OF IRONING
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 448
Re: TOUGHEST FACTION?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:04:26 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 03:02:06 PM
Today
at 03:02:06 PM
ARE YOU OWNING UP TO BEING THE REST OF YOUR BORING STABLEMATES?
CAN'T BE 4 PEOPLE SO BORING SURELY
BEER ME PILE OF IRONING
What does that even mean?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
