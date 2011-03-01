Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2020, 03:04:39 PM
Poll
Question: LOT OF TESTOSTERONE FLYING WHO WOULD WIN IN A WARRIORS STYLE CLASH?
SHITCAKES (CROCKET,TBONE BOBUP, SMALL WILLY? - 1 (12.5%)
THE SISTERS (RIK LIDS EVERESTHEAD FLAR) - 1 (12.5%)
THE BORES (URAL,STEBORE, PILE, BOROP.E) - 0 (0%)
THE SHAMNCAMELJAILBIRD CREW (MATTY,TOWZ,BOBEND CAPS) - 3 (37.5%)
THE ONE MAN WRECKING CREW BEERSON? - 1 (12.5%)
THESANFRANDUTCHSHAGGINGCREW (CLEM, MONKS, JOHNNY) - 0 (0%)
THE MANAGEMENT(GOLDBY, BEN) - 1 (12.5%)
THE MOONERS (RIFLE, NOBBY, DOWNING) - 1 (12.5%)
Total Voters: 8

TOUGHEST FACTION?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 796


« on: Today at 12:36:52 PM »
 
 :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
Posts: 5 127


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:39:57 PM »
 jc
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 741


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:40:16 PM »
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
barwickred
Posts: 308


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:03:07 PM »
You have far too much time on your hands or you're fucking insane. I haven't decided which yet :meltdown:
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
BoroPE
Posts: 2 396


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:05:56 PM »
Ive made a poll at last.  :homer: :pope2:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 796


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:07:30 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 01:05:56 PM
Ive made a poll at last.  :homer: :pope2:

YOU DESERVE IT MAYYYTE YOU REALLY DO  :like:

BEER ME BUD  :homer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 196


Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:08:36 PM »
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 902



« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:39:42 PM »
Any crew with an accountant in its membership is clearly going to be teak
Pile
Posts: 40 448



« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:00:40 PM »
Such a big list for a half a dozen people.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 796


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:02:06 PM »
ARE YOU OWNING UP TO BEING THE REST OF YOUR BORING STABLEMATES? 

CAN'T BE 4 PEOPLE SO BORING SURELY 

BEER ME PILE OF IRONING  :homer: :homer: :homer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Pile
Posts: 40 448



« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:04:26 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 03:02:06 PM
ARE YOU OWNING UP TO BEING THE REST OF YOUR BORING STABLEMATES? 

CAN'T BE 4 PEOPLE SO BORING SURELY 

BEER ME PILE OF IRONING  :homer: :homer: :homer: :beer: :beer:
What does that even mean?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
