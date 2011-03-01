https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/53667683
In my mind world rugby is bang on the money. The huge decision to transform to a woman Must come with downsides. Its bloody mad that a seventeen stone bloke who has transed be a allowed to play against people who are women by birth.
If you want to play any sport after the process it should still be against men. Its part of the price
The same could be said for most sports, a semi-pro bloke could potentially dominate any female sports which relies on power and aggression. Its a tough subject to tackle, would gender background checks be the future for player registration process? It could be viewed unfair to compete against another sex or unfair to stop it, depending on your opinion of course.
Imagine an 18st boxer (ex male) pummelling a woman in the ring. Fuck it, Ill leave the goal open. Ha