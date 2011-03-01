Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2020
Topic: Trans sport
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 11:51:17 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/53667683

In my mind world rugby is bang on the money. The huge decision to transform to a woman Must come with downsides. Its bloody mad that a seventeen stone bloke who has transed be a allowed to play against people who are women by birth.

If you want to play any sport after the process it should still be against men. Its part of the price
Ural Quntz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:57 PM »
That's Lefty Liberalism for ya!

 :ukfist:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:03:42 PM »
Yep read quite a bit about this a few weeks ago, they've done their research, looked at the science and come to a sensible conclusion that a person born male will always retain a physical advantage over someone born female.

I'm not one of the foil hat conspiracy team but it's been interesting that there's been limited discussion and noise from the usual suspects that normally starts when people question not having inclusivity!
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:04:03 PM »
GOING THROUGH THE CHANGE ?

HOW DID IT WORK FOR YOU ?

DO YOU MISS YA MEAT & 2 VEG ?


AFTER QUEERSON YOU ARE DEFFO THE BIGGEST FREAK ON THIS BOARD  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Pile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:09:49 PM »
The same could be said for most sports, a semi-pro bloke could potentially dominate any female sports which relies on power and aggression. Its a tough subject to tackle, would gender background checks be the future for player registration process? It could be viewed unfair to compete against another sex or unfair to stop it, depending on your opinion of course.

Imagine an 18st boxer (ex male) pummelling a woman in the ring. Fuck it, Ill leave the goal open. Ha
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:54:45 PM »
There are men, women and a shit load of mental disorders.

Its outright dangerous to allow men to play physical sports with women.


