Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 902







Posts: 14 902 Trans sport « on: Today at 11:51:17 AM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/53667683



In my mind world rugby is bang on the money. The huge decision to transform to a woman Must come with downsides. Its bloody mad that a seventeen stone bloke who has transed be a allowed to play against people who are women by birth.



If you want to play any sport after the process it should still be against men. Its part of the price In my mind world rugby is bang on the money. The huge decision to transform to a woman Must come with downsides. Its bloody mad that a seventeen stone bloke who has transed be a allowed to play against people who are women by birth.If you want to play any sport after the process it should still be against men. Its part of the price Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 196





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 196Pack o cunts Re: Trans sport « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:57 PM »



That's Lefty Liberalism for ya! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 660





Posts: 1 660 Re: Trans sport « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:03:42 PM » Yep read quite a bit about this a few weeks ago, they've done their research, looked at the science and come to a sensible conclusion that a person born male will always retain a physical advantage over someone born female.



I'm not one of the foil hat conspiracy team but it's been interesting that there's been limited discussion and noise from the usual suspects that normally starts when people question not having inclusivity! Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 897



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 897CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Trans sport « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:04:03 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:51:17 AM https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/53667683



In my mind world rugby is bang on the money. The huge decision to transform to a woman Must come with downsides. Its bloody mad that a seventeen stone bloke who has transed be a allowed to play against people who are women by birth.



If you want to play any sport after the process it should still be against men. Its part of the price

In my mind world rugby is bang on the money. The huge decision to transform to a woman Must come with downsides. Its bloody mad that a seventeen stone bloke who has transed be a allowed to play against people who are women by birth.If you want to play any sport after the process it should still be against men. Its part of the price





GOING THROUGH THE CHANGE ?



HOW DID IT WORK FOR YOU ?



DO YOU MISS YA MEAT & 2 VEG ?





AFTER QUEERSON YOU ARE DEFFO THE BIGGEST FREAK ON THIS BOARD 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍 GOING THROUGH THE CHANGE ?HOW DID IT WORK FOR YOU ?DO YOU MISS YA MEAT & 2 VEG ?AFTER QUEERSON YOU ARE DEFFO THE BIGGEST FREAK ON THIS BOARD 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡