Muff Diver

Posts: 54 New Keeper? « on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 AM » https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/amp/football/53700097&ved=2ahUKEwjo4K3a543rAhWLN8AKHahtCUkQ0PADMB16BAgNEAY&usg=AOvVaw2fsKXk5vl4pRrBZ-ZOSgPi&cf=1



« on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 AM »

A good bit of experience and an international as well, could be worth a 2 year deal.

We Dive at Five.

Pile

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:22 AM » I thought the same when I read it.



I championed him on here years ago, he was always a good keeper who moved for peanuts.

BoroPE

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 AM » Same here would be a good signing.

boro_boro_boro

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:03:30 PM » Decent keeper but he is 35... lucky to have two years left in him... do we really want to be paying money for a bloke that will be retiring?

Pile

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:57:24 PM » Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 07:03:30 PM Decent keeper but he is 35... lucky to have two years left in him... do we really want to be paying money for a bloke that will be retiring?

Two years is a long time in football and I cant see there being a fee.

boro_boro_boro

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:43:12 PM » He has 12 months left on his contract and the administrators will want something for him