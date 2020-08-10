Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 10, 2020, 12:09:24 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New Keeper?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: New Keeper? (Read 260 times)
Muff Diver
Offline
Posts: 54
New Keeper?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:41 AM »
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/amp/football/53700097&ved=2ahUKEwjo4K3a543rAhWLN8AKHahtCUkQ0PADMB16BAgNEAY&usg=AOvVaw2fsKXk5vl4pRrBZ-ZOSgPi&cf=1
A good bit of experience and an international as well, could be worth a 2 year deal.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 458
Re: New Keeper?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:22 AM »
I thought the same when I read it.
I championed him on here years ago, he was always a good keeper who moved for peanuts.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 397
Re: New Keeper?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:46 AM »
Same here would be a good signing.
Logged
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 34
Re: New Keeper?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:03:30 PM »
Decent keeper but he is 35... lucky to have two years left in him... do we really want to be paying money for a bloke that will be retiring?
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 458
Re: New Keeper?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:24 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on
Yesterday
at 07:03:30 PM
Decent keeper but he is 35... lucky to have two years left in him... do we really want to be paying money for a bloke that will be retiring?
Two years is a long time in football and I cant see there being a fee.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 34
Re: New Keeper?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:43:12 PM »
He has 12 months left on his contract and the administrators will want something for him
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 458
Re: New Keeper?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:09:31 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on
Yesterday
at 08:43:12 PM
He has 12 months left on his contract and the administrators will want something for him
They also need him off the wage bill.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 200
Pack o cunts
Re: New Keeper?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:33:32 PM »
Why does the name Frank Haffey keep springing to mind?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...