Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2020, 12:09:24 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: New Keeper?  (Read 260 times)
Muff Diver
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 54


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 AM »
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/amp/football/53700097&ved=2ahUKEwjo4K3a543rAhWLN8AKHahtCUkQ0PADMB16BAgNEAY&usg=AOvVaw2fsKXk5vl4pRrBZ-ZOSgPi&ampcf=1

A good bit of experience and an international as well, could be worth a 2 year deal.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 458



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:22 AM »
I thought the same when I read it.

I championed him on here years ago, he was always a good keeper who moved for peanuts.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 397


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 AM »
Same here would be a good signing.
Logged
boro_boro_boro

Online Online

Posts: 34


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:03:30 PM »
Decent keeper but he is 35... lucky to have two years left in him... do we really want to be paying money for a bloke that will be retiring?
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 458



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:57:24 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 07:03:30 PM
Decent keeper but he is 35... lucky to have two years left in him... do we really want to be paying money for a bloke that will be retiring?
Two years is a long time in football and I cant see there being a fee.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
boro_boro_boro

Online Online

Posts: 34


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:43:12 PM »
He has 12 months left on his contract and the administrators will want something for him
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 458



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:09:31 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 08:43:12 PM
He has 12 months left on his contract and the administrators will want something for him
They also need him off the wage bill. :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 200


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 PM »
Why does the name Frank Haffey keep springing to mind?

 klins
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 