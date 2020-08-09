Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 09, 2020, 10:38:52 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New Keeper?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: New Keeper? (Read 8 times)
Muff Diver
Online
Posts: 54
New Keeper?
«
on:
Today
at 10:31:41 AM »
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/amp/football/53700097&ved=2ahUKEwjo4K3a543rAhWLN8AKHahtCUkQ0PADMB16BAgNEAY&usg=AOvVaw2fsKXk5vl4pRrBZ-ZOSgPi&cf=1
A good bit of experience and an international as well, could be worth a 2 year deal.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...