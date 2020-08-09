Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2020, 10:38:52 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: New Keeper?  (Read 8 times)
Muff Diver
**
Online Online

Posts: 54


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:31:41 AM »
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/amp/football/53700097&ved=2ahUKEwjo4K3a543rAhWLN8AKHahtCUkQ0PADMB16BAgNEAY&usg=AOvVaw2fsKXk5vl4pRrBZ-ZOSgPi&ampcf=1

A good bit of experience and an international as well, could be worth a 2 year deal.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 