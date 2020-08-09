Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2020, 08:10:49 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Amen to this  (Read 112 times)
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 993


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:18:21 PM »
Logged
#alllivesmatter
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 347


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:19:42 PM »
Shared  :ponce:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 707


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:45:51 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:18:21 PM

  :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 659


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:10:41 AM »
At the moment Im a damn sight more worried about what this government is doing to the country with its Covid fuck up, our lives have changed more in the last few months than anything than an increasing Muslim population could do in 50 years.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 721


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:39:34 AM »
 :like: No to Islam and its rape gang apologists like Towz, Matty and his many accounts  :lenin:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 