|
|
|
Muff Diver
|
|
|
« on: Yesterday at 03:49:04 PM »
|
What's your favourite Toastie flavour?
Ham n Cheese for me, tasty and easy to make, especially when you're hungover.
|
|
|
|
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Billy Balfour
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
CapsDave
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
Move over Clem
|
|
|
|
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
|
|
|
38red
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
Congratulations. You have invented the toastie parmo!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Billy Balfour
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
Congratulations. You have invented the toastie parmo!
Croque monsieur.....
Nice T time with French fries.
Croque madam has poached egg on and can serve with asparagus
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 08:49:56 AM by Billy Balfour »
|
Logged
|
|
|
monkeyman
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
At last we have some class in the forum
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Pile
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
At last we have some class in the forum
Cheese sauce, ham and more bland cheese? Easily pleased you like. Haha
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
|
Muff Diver
|
Not many shouts for cheese and beans.
I miss chip shop beanies
Easy to make at home them like, battered or breadcrumbed.
Fucking gorgeous.
|
|
|
|
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
|
|
|
|
|
Billy Balfour
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
At last we have some class in the forum
Cheese sauce, ham and more bland cheese? Easily pleased you like. Haha
Gruyer isn't bland. Quite strong.
Emmental is better warmed up than cold.
Bit of dijon and nutmeg, bingo.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
Move over Clem
He sounds like a right puff.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
Billy Balfour
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
Move over Clem
He sounds like a right puff.
I must be a hetro as I've eaten beanies too.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
Move over Clem
He sounds like a right puff.
I must be a hetro as I've eaten beanies too.
Probably with micro green soufflé and foie gras mousse on top ya big ponce.
Us blokes on here only eat dull stodge.
Got it.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion