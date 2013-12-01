Muff Diver

Posts: 54 Toasties « on: Yesterday at 03:49:04 PM » What's your favourite Toastie flavour?

Ham n Cheese for me, tasty and easy to make, especially when you're hungover.

Ural Quntz



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 196Pack o cunts Re: Toasties « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:49:55 PM »



Croque Monsieur

Muff Diver

Is that summat to do with taties?

monkeyman

Posts: 10 714 Re: Toasties « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:59:59 PM »

CORNED BEEF AND ONION ALSO FUCKING HELL ITS YEARS SINCE I HAD A TOASTIE YER SHOULD TRY HAM AND CHEESE WITH MARMITE

Pile

Same here, not had one in years. Corned beef and onion are immense, might see if weve still got a machine and knock some up tonight, to soak up the booze. Only problem with eating them pissed is the serious safety issue of getting greedy burns off the cheese, they can take your face off.

Jethro Tull



Corned beef.

monkeyman

Posts: 10 714 Re: Toasties « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:06:15 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 04:05:16 PM Same here, not had one in years. Corned beef and onion are immense, might see if weve still got a machine and knock some up tonight, to soak up the booze. Only problem with eating them pissed is the serious safety issue of getting greedy burns off the cheese, they can take your face off.

Don pepe

Corned beef and pre cooked beans with lea and pertains

Ben G



I put toast toppers in a toastie once.

It was like molten lava in my mouth.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 660 Re: Toasties « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:28:25 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM I put toast toppers in a toastie once.

It was like molten lava in my mouth.



Dont know how many times Ive done the roof of my mouth putting tomato in my toastie hurts like a bitch for days.



Dont know how many times Ive done the roof of my mouth putting tomato in my toastie hurts like a bitch for days.

Think if I had to name a fav it would be plain cheese, side of tommy sauce to dip it in

RedSteel

So if A&E numbers are up tonight, we know why then

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 14 890 Re: Toasties « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM »



Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

Priv

Ham and cheese, but must be extra strong cheddar and decent thick cut ham, none of that square shite full of water.

Squarewheelbike

Corned beef and sweetcorn relish!

Teamboro

Cornbeef and onion heaven

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 11 960Once in every lifetime Re: Toasties « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:38:00 PM » 1st. Cheese & Onion

2nd. Corned Beef & Onion

3rd. Cheese & Ham



Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Pile

Not many shouts for cheese and beans.

RiversideRifle

The rifles toastie is a tuna and cheese delight

Steboro

Definitely cheese and Heinz beans.

Billy Balfour

Posts: 4 973 Re: Toasties « Reply #33 on: Today at 08:09:10 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM Is that summat to do with taties?

ITS THE SAME THING

Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.

Fry in dry pan till brown.

Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.

Bake in oven for 10 mins.

Finish under grill if you want.



Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.

Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.

I haven't tried this way yet.

ITS THE SAME THING

Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.