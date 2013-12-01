Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2020, 05:00:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Toasties  (Read 580 times)
Muff Diver
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 54


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:49:04 PM »
What's your favourite Toastie flavour?
Ham n Cheese for me, tasty and easy to make, especially when you're hungover.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 196


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:49:55 PM »
Croque Monsieur

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Muff Diver
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 54


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM »
Is that summat to do with taties?
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 714


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM »
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 714


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:59:59 PM »
YER SHOULD TRY HAM AND CHEESE WITH MARMITE  :mido:
CORNED BEEF AND ONION ALSO FUCKING HELL ITS YEARS SINCE I HAD A TOASTIE  lost
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 450



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:05:16 PM »
Same here, not had one in years. Corned beef and onion are immense, might see if weve still got a machine and knock some up tonight, to soak up the booze. Only problem with eating them pissed is the serious safety issue of getting greedy burns off the cheese, they can take your face off.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 164



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:05:57 PM »
Corned beef. :like:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 714


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:06:15 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 04:05:16 PM
Same here, not had one in years. Corned beef and onion are immense, might see if weve still got a machine and knock some up tonight, to soak up the booze. Only problem with eating them pissed is the serious safety issue of getting greedy burns off the cheese, they can take your face off.
 :nige:
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 599


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:59:39 PM »
Corned beef and pre cooked beans with lea and pertains
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM »
I put toast toppers in a toastie once.
 It was like molten lava in my mouth.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 660


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:28:25 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM
I put toast toppers in a toastie once.
 It was like molten lava in my mouth.

Dont know how many times Ive done the roof of my mouth putting tomato in my toastie hurts like a bitch for days.

Think if I had to name a fav it would be plain cheese, side of tommy sauce to dip it in  :like:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 618

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:33:30 PM »
So if A&E numbers are up tonight, we know why then  :chrisk:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 890



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM »
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 725


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:47:06 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

I bet your breath reeks. 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 890



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:48:39 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 05:47:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

I bet your breath reeks. 

Not as much as me farts.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 618

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:52:37 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

Ham n Cheese, Cornbeef n onion or fuck off!! No Julian Clary snacks on this thread pal  monkey
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 406


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:57:37 PM »
Ham and cheese, but must be extra strong cheddar and decent thick cut ham, none of that square shite full of water.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 867


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:24:38 PM »
Corned beef and sweetcorn relish!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 890



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:33:31 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:52:37 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

Ham n Cheese, Cornbeef n onion or fuck off!! No Julian Clary snacks on this thread pal  monkey

Thats the way we roll in Hemmo ya fuckin bastid

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Teamboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 151



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:34:46 PM »
Cornbeef and onion heaven  :beer:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 618

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:35:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:33:31 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:52:37 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

Ham n Cheese, Cornbeef n onion or fuck off!! No Julian Clary snacks on this thread pal  monkey

Thats the way we roll in Hemmo ya fuckin bastid

 

Starting to think you might actually be in San Fran with poofy toasties me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 890



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:36:43 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:35:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:33:31 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:52:37 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

Ham n Cheese, Cornbeef n onion or fuck off!! No Julian Clary snacks on this thread pal  monkey

Thats the way we roll in Hemmo ya fuckin bastid

 

Starting to think you might actually be in San Fran with poofy toasties me owld fruit  :ponce:

 sshhh
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 960


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:38:00 PM »
1st. Cheese & Onion
2nd. Corned Beef & Onion
3rd. Cheese & Ham
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 618

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:46:42 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:38:00 PM
1st. Cheese & Onion
2nd. Corned Beef & Onion
3rd. Cheese & Ham



Good shout that Rik, forgot about the obvious  :like:
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 450



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:59:19 PM »
Not many shouts for cheese and beans.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 347


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:05:08 PM »
The rifles toastie is a tuna and cheese delight  :ponce:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 890



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:16:17 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:19 PM
Not many shouts for cheese and beans.

I miss chip shop beanies

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Teamboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 151



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:28:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:16:17 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:19 PM
Not many shouts for cheese and beans.

I miss chip shop beanies

 oleary
Bloody hell Clem I remember them in the 80s not had one since then
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 489


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 PM »
I've never had a corned beef toastie and I love corned beef as well.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 267


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:44:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:30:56 PM
I've never had a corned beef toastie and I love corned beef as well.


Thanks for letting us all know.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 714


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:16:17 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:19 PM
Not many shouts for cheese and beans.

I miss chip shop beanies

 oleary
FUCKING LOVED BEANIES ALWAYS GOT THEM OUT OF A CHIPPIE NEAR THE THE DORMANS CLUB AFTER A SESH IN THERE CANT REMEMBER THE NAME OF THE PLACE NOW
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 360


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:36:20 AM »
Definitely cheese and Heinz beans. 
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 896


View Profile WWW
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:19:33 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 10:44:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:30:56 PM
I've never had a corned beef toastie and I love corned beef as well.


Thanks for letting us all know.

Arent you going going to share your recipe for monkey spunk toasties?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 973



View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:09:10 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 796


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:12:54 AM »
MINES GOTTA BE A NEWBRASKAN HAM AND CHEESE :homer:

CHEESE FROM THE NEWBRASKAN DAIRY FARMS

AND THE HAM SLICED FROM A NEWBRASKAN HOG  :homer: :homer: :homer:

TO WASH IT DOWN? GOTTA BE AN ICE COLD PABST IN A PAIR OF MONKEYS UNDERCRACKERS  :mido: :mido: :mido:

BEER ME BOYYYZZZZZZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 129


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:14:06 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.


Move over Clem

 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
38red
*****
Online Online

Posts: 408


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:41:53 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.

Congratulations. You have invented the toastie parmo!
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 973



View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:46:10 AM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 08:41:53 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.

Congratulations. You have invented the toastie parmo!
Croque monsieur.....
Nice T time with French fries.

Croque madam has poached egg on and can serve with asparagus   
« Last Edit: Today at 08:49:56 AM by Billy Balfour » Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 714


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 09:19:51 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.

  mick
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 196


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:22:46 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.


At last we have some class in the forum

 :like:

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 450



View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:06:47 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:22:46 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.


At last we have some class in the forum

 :like:

 
Cheese sauce, ham and more bland cheese? Easily pleased you like. Haha
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 902



View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:12:58 AM »
Mince and onion
Logged
Muff Diver
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 54


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:18:24 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:16:17 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:19 PM
Not many shouts for cheese and beans.

I miss chip shop beanies

 oleary

Easy to make at home them like, battered or breadcrumbed.
Fucking gorgeous.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
38red
*****
Online Online

Posts: 408


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:26:30 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:12:58 AM
Mince and onion
:like: :like: :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 741


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:19:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 


Makes more sense than using someone elses panani press I suppose  oleary
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 973



View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:01:05 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:06:47 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:22:46 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.


At last we have some class in the forum

 :like:

 
Cheese sauce, ham and more bland cheese? Easily pleased you like. Haha
Gruyer isn't bland. Quite strong.
Emmental is better warmed up than cold.
Bit of dijon and nutmeg, bingo.



 :pope2:
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 973



View Profile
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:02:13 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:12:58 AM
Mince and onion

Call.

Like mince on toast too. :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 890



View Profile
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:07:44 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:14:06 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.


Move over Clem

 

He sounds like a right puff.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 973



View Profile
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:38:53 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:07:44 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:14:06 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.


Move over Clem

 

He sounds like a right puff.

I must be a hetro as I've eaten beanies too.
 :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 890



View Profile
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:43:36 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 04:38:53 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:07:44 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:14:06 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 08:09:10 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.


Move over Clem

 

He sounds like a right puff.

I must be a hetro as I've eaten beanies too.
 :like:

Probably with micro green soufflé and foie gras mousse on top ya big ponce.

 :wanker:

Us blokes on here only eat dull stodge.

Got it.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 