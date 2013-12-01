Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Toasties  (Read 349 times)
Muff Diver

« on: Yesterday at 03:49:04 PM »
What's your favourite Toastie flavour?
Ham n Cheese for me, tasty and easy to make, especially when you're hungover.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:49:55 PM »
Croque Monsieur

 
Muff Diver

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM »
Is that summat to do with taties?
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM »
Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:59:59 PM »
YER SHOULD TRY HAM AND CHEESE WITH MARMITE  :mido:
CORNED BEEF AND ONION ALSO FUCKING HELL ITS YEARS SINCE I HAD A TOASTIE  lost
Pile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:05:16 PM »
Same here, not had one in years. Corned beef and onion are immense, might see if weve still got a machine and knock some up tonight, to soak up the booze. Only problem with eating them pissed is the serious safety issue of getting greedy burns off the cheese, they can take your face off.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:05:57 PM »
Corned beef. :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:06:15 PM »
Pile on Yesterday at 04:05:16 PM
Same here, not had one in years. Corned beef and onion are immense, might see if weve still got a machine and knock some up tonight, to soak up the booze. Only problem with eating them pissed is the serious safety issue of getting greedy burns off the cheese, they can take your face off.
 :nige:
Don pepe
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:59:39 PM »
Corned beef and pre cooked beans with lea and pertains
Ben G
Mountain King
View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM »
I put toast toppers in a toastie once.
 It was like molten lava in my mouth.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:28:25 PM »
Ben G on Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM
I put toast toppers in a toastie once.
 It was like molten lava in my mouth.

Dont know how many times Ive done the roof of my mouth putting tomato in my toastie hurts like a bitch for days.

Think if I had to name a fav it would be plain cheese, side of tommy sauce to dip it in  :like:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:33:30 PM »
So if A&E numbers are up tonight, we know why then  :chrisk:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM »
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 
SmogOnTour
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:47:06 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

I bet your breath reeks. 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:48:39 PM »
SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 05:47:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

I bet your breath reeks. 

Not as much as me farts.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:52:37 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

Ham n Cheese, Cornbeef n onion or fuck off!! No Julian Clary snacks on this thread pal  monkey
Priv
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:57:37 PM »
Ham and cheese, but must be extra strong cheddar and decent thick cut ham, none of that square shite full of water.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:24:38 PM »
Corned beef and sweetcorn relish!
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:33:31 PM »
RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:52:37 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

Ham n Cheese, Cornbeef n onion or fuck off!! No Julian Clary snacks on this thread pal  monkey

Thats the way we roll in Hemmo ya fuckin bastid

 
Teamboro
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:34:46 PM »
Cornbeef and onion heaven  :beer:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:35:29 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:33:31 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:52:37 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

Ham n Cheese, Cornbeef n onion or fuck off!! No Julian Clary snacks on this thread pal  monkey

Thats the way we roll in Hemmo ya fuckin bastid

 

Starting to think you might actually be in San Fran with poofy toasties me owld fruit  :ponce:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:36:43 PM »
RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:35:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:33:31 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:52:37 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:45:34 PM
Thin sliced turkey, pesto and white onion made in my panani press.

 

Ham n Cheese, Cornbeef n onion or fuck off!! No Julian Clary snacks on this thread pal  monkey

Thats the way we roll in Hemmo ya fuckin bastid

 

Starting to think you might actually be in San Fran with poofy toasties me owld fruit  :ponce:

 sshhh
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:38:00 PM »
1st. Cheese & Onion
2nd. Corned Beef & Onion
3rd. Cheese & Ham
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:46:42 PM »
RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:38:00 PM
1st. Cheese & Onion
2nd. Corned Beef & Onion
3rd. Cheese & Ham



Good shout that Rik, forgot about the obvious  :like:
Pile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:59:19 PM »
Not many shouts for cheese and beans.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:05:08 PM »
The rifles toastie is a tuna and cheese delight  :ponce:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:16:17 PM »
Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:19 PM
Not many shouts for cheese and beans.

I miss chip shop beanies

 oleary
Teamboro
*****
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:28:05 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:16:17 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:19 PM
Not many shouts for cheese and beans.

I miss chip shop beanies

 oleary
Bloody hell Clem I remember them in the 80s not had one since then
Bobupanddown
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 PM »
I've never had a corned beef toastie and I love corned beef as well.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:44:28 PM »
Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:30:56 PM
I've never had a corned beef toastie and I love corned beef as well.


Thanks for letting us all know.
monkeyman
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:16:17 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:59:19 PM
Not many shouts for cheese and beans.

I miss chip shop beanies

 oleary
FUCKING LOVED BEANIES ALWAYS GOT THEM OUT OF A CHIPPIE NEAR THE THE DORMANS CLUB AFTER A SESH IN THERE CANT REMEMBER THE NAME OF THE PLACE NOW
Steboro
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:36:20 AM »
Definitely cheese and Heinz beans. 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:19:33 AM »
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 10:44:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:30:56 PM
I've never had a corned beef toastie and I love corned beef as well.


Thanks for letting us all know.

Arent you going going to share your recipe for monkey spunk toasties?
Billy Balfour
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:09:10 AM »
monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: Muff Diver on Yesterday at 03:54:20 PM
Is that summat to do with taties?
ITS THE SAME THING  rava

Smoked ham,  emmental,  dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.

Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
