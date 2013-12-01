|
Muff Diver
« on: Yesterday at 03:49:04 PM »
What's your favourite Toastie flavour?
Ham n Cheese for me, tasty and easy to make, especially when you're hungover.
Muff Diver
Is that summat to do with taties?
Billy Balfour
ITS THE SAME THING
Smoked ham, emmental, dijon mustard on underside of top slice.
Fry in dry pan till brown.
Top with bechemal sauce with nutmeg in and grated gruyer cheese.
Bake in oven for 10 mins.
Finish under grill if you want.
Note, you can also put some bech inside and top too.
Also add the dijon and grated gruyer to the bech.
I haven't tried this way yet.
