Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 08, 2020, 02:22:04 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Twitter knowing allows child pornography  (Read 84 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 482


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:42:03 AM »
https://threader.app/thread/1286868667427258368

This is a dark world we live in folks and the media is complicit in keeping you in the dark about it.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 753


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:19:40 AM »
Wayfair as well!  mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 482


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:01:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:19:40 AM
Wayfair as well!  mick

Wayfair hosing pictures of little boys willies?

Twitter is and is not removing them when its reported.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 