Billy Balfour
Where in Holland are you monkey.
EINDHOVEN
Ah right.
Never been there .
Worked a few years over there. Liked Holland. Stayed
At the dam, haarlem, rosendaal, den helder, been to maastricht valkennburg a few times. Loved all places. Decent beer and woman
Logged
monkeyman
HAARLEM ,MAASTRICHT,VALKENBURG FUCKING GREAT FOR A SESH
Logged
Pile
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS
Thats the one 🙄,got propositioned in 1 of the hotels near there once by a German woman, to which I kindly declined
She waited till me missus had gone then she walked straight over
YER SHOULD OF HAD A DABBLE
The massive bulge in her pants put him off.
FUCK ALL WRONG WITH A BIG HAIRY BEETLE'S BONNET
Maybe the Beetles bonnet had front wheels either side?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
I was disappointed to say the least.
Logged
