August 08, 2020, 07:28:30 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: JUST STOCKED THE FRIDGE WITH BAVARIA  (Read 281 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« on: Today at 09:43:53 AM »
ITS GONNA BE FUCKING MAD HOT TODAY ITS 26 NOW AND IT COULD GO OVER 40 DEGREES  klins
I MUST TAKE ACTION AIR CO FULL ON AND MY NEWLY INVESTED UNDERCRACKERS AT THE READY  mcl
I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE TODAY FUCK THAT  jc :beer:
IS IT HOT IN BLIGHTY
RedSteel
Posts: 9 621

UTB


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:52:16 AM »
Not a cloud in the sky mate, lovely out. Not hot either, just right, with a cool breeze  :like:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 188


Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:53:27 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:43:53 AM
ITS GONNA BE FUCKING MAD HOT TODAY ITS 26 NOW AND IT COULD GO OVER 40 DEGREES  klins
I MUST TAKE ACTION AIR CO FULL ON AND MY NEWLY INVESTED UNDERCRACKERS AT THE READY  mcl
I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE TODAY FUCK THAT  jc :beer:
IS IT HOT IN BLIGHTY

Jeez - thats 2 new pairs in 10 years!

Talk about lavish spending

 :nige:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:54:49 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:52:16 AM
Not a cloud in the sky mate, lovely out. Not hot either, just right, with a cool breeze  :like:
SOUNDS NICE I HEARD IT WAS GONNA GET HOT LIKE ATLEAST YOU CAN SIT OUTSIDE WITH A BEER
NOT FUCKING HERE  :meltdown:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:55:12 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:53:27 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:43:53 AM
ITS GONNA BE FUCKING MAD HOT TODAY ITS 26 NOW AND IT COULD GO OVER 40 DEGREES  klins
I MUST TAKE ACTION AIR CO FULL ON AND MY NEWLY INVESTED UNDERCRACKERS AT THE READY  mcl
I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE TODAY FUCK THAT  jc :beer:
IS IT HOT IN BLIGHTY

Jeez - thats 2 new pairs in 10 years!

Talk about lavish spending

 :nige:
  charles
kippers
Posts: 2 128


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:03:02 AM »
I like German lager.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:30:23 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:03:02 AM
I like German lager.
ITS NICE BUT I FIND IT A BIT HEAVY
kippers
Posts: 2 128


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:49:18 AM »
Thats cos its Dutch beer
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 968



« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:53:42 AM »
Where in Holland are you monkey.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 704


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:56:42 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 10:53:42 AM
Where in Holland are you monkey.
EINDHOVEN
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 163



« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:12:44 AM »
16c & overcast here' gardening weather.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pile
Posts: 40 431



« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:14:36 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:56:42 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 10:53:42 AM
Where in Holland are you monkey.
EINDHOVEN
Still saving up for a ticket home but spends all his money on lager and the occasional pair of undies. Haha
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:16:37 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 11:12:44 AM
16c & overcast here' gardening weather.
I THOUGHT IT WAS GONNA GET REALLY WARM 
ITS NOW 33 DEGREES HERE AND GOING UP  klins
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:51:09 PM »
HERE WE GO FIRST BEER OF THE DAY  jc :beer:
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 968



« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:57:20 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:56:42 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 10:53:42 AM
Where in Holland are you monkey.
EINDHOVEN
Ah right.
Never been there .
Worked a few years over there. Liked Holland. Stayed
At the dam, haarlem,  rosendaal, den helder,  been to maastricht valkennburg a few times. Loved all places. Decent beer and woman  jc
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:07:14 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 01:57:20 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:56:42 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 10:53:42 AM
Where in Holland are you monkey.
EINDHOVEN
Ah right.
Never been there .
Worked a few years over there. Liked Holland. Stayed
At the dam, haarlem,  rosendaal, den helder,  been to maastricht valkennburg a few times. Loved all places. Decent beer and woman  jc
HAARLEM ,MAASTRICHT,VALKENBURG FUCKING GREAT FOR A SESH  :like:
dutch gash
Posts: 163


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:12:08 PM »
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:39:08 PM »
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:12:08 PM
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS  mcl
dutch gash
Posts: 163


« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:55:51 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:39:08 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:12:08 PM
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS  mcl
Thats the one 🙄,got propositioned in 1 of the hotels near there once by a German woman, to which I kindly declined
She waited till me missus had gone then she walked straight over
« Last Edit: Today at 02:57:47 PM by dutch gash »
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:06:32 PM »
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:39:08 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:12:08 PM
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS  mcl
Thats the one 🙄,got propositioned in 1 of the hotels near there once by a German woman, to which I kindly declined
She waited till me missus had gone then she walked straight over
YER SHOULD OF HAD A DABBLE  lost
El Capitan
Posts: 42 757


« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:07:03 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:06:32 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:39:08 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:12:08 PM
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS  mcl
Thats the one 🙄,got propositioned in 1 of the hotels near there once by a German woman, to which I kindly declined
She waited till me missus had gone then she walked straight over
YER SHOULD OF HAD A DABBLE  lost


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:07:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:07:03 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:06:32 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:39:08 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:12:08 PM
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS  mcl
Thats the one 🙄,got propositioned in 1 of the hotels near there once by a German woman, to which I kindly declined
She waited till me missus had gone then she walked straight over
YER SHOULD OF HAD A DABBLE  lost


 
 
Pile
Posts: 40 431



« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:01:10 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:06:32 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:39:08 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:12:08 PM
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS  mcl
Thats the one 🙄,got propositioned in 1 of the hotels near there once by a German woman, to which I kindly declined
She waited till me missus had gone then she walked straight over
YER SHOULD OF HAD A DABBLE  lost
The massive bulge in her pants put him off.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:07:35 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:06:32 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:39:08 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:12:08 PM
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS  mcl
Thats the one 🙄,got propositioned in 1 of the hotels near there once by a German woman, to which I kindly declined
She waited till me missus had gone then she walked straight over
YER SHOULD OF HAD A DABBLE  lost
The massive bulge in her pants put him off.
FUCK ALL WRONG WITH A BIG HAIRY BEETLE'S BONNET  oleary
Pile
Posts: 40 431



« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:08:44 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:07:35 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:06:32 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:39:08 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:12:08 PM
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS  mcl
Thats the one 🙄,got propositioned in 1 of the hotels near there once by a German woman, to which I kindly declined
She waited till me missus had gone then she walked straight over
YER SHOULD OF HAD A DABBLE  lost
The massive bulge in her pants put him off.
FUCK ALL WRONG WITH A BIG HAIRY BEETLE'S BONNET  oleary

Maybe the Beetles bonnet had front wheels either side?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:19:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 04:08:44 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:07:35 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:06:32 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:39:08 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:12:08 PM
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS  mcl
Thats the one 🙄,got propositioned in 1 of the hotels near there once by a German woman, to which I kindly declined
She waited till me missus had gone then she walked straight over
YER SHOULD OF HAD A DABBLE  lost
The massive bulge in her pants put him off.
FUCK ALL WRONG WITH A BIG HAIRY BEETLE'S BONNET  oleary

Maybe the Beetles bonnet had front wheels either side?
  lost
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 889



« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:48:10 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:06:32 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:39:08 PM
Quote from: dutch gash on Today at 02:12:08 PM
Valkenburg is a great little town,me & the missus regularly go to the big sauna place there  :homer:
THE ONE FULL OF SWINGERS  mcl
Thats the one 🙄,got propositioned in 1 of the hotels near there once by a German woman, to which I kindly declined
She waited till me missus had gone then she walked straight over
YER SHOULD OF HAD A DABBLE  lost
The massive bulge in her pants put him off.

I was disappointed to say the least.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
kippers
Posts: 2 128


« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:02:07 PM »
Worked in Dordrecht a couple of years. Lovely place.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 704


« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:08:58 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 06:02:07 PM
Worked in Dordrecht a couple of years. Lovely place.
ITS A SHIT HOLE
