August 08, 2020, 01:27:27 AM
Author Topic: Youwantsomeyougotnofans  (Read 67 times)
Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 179


Pack o cunts


« on: Yesterday at 11:17:07 PM »
Who is this barmy fucker on nobme?

Pretends he's a Derby fan and appears to be the single biggest poster on there at the moment.

Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:40:47 PM »
I THINK HE MIGHT BE POSTING ON ERE AND WINDING THE CUNTS UP
EITHER THAT OR HE IS A BORING FUCKWIT
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 956


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:43:25 PM »
So thatll be rifle aka mongster
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:45:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:43:25 PM
So thatll be rifle aka mongster
I MENTIONED NO NAMES  mcl
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 480


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:43:25 PM
So thatll be rifle aka mongster

Bingo
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RiversideRifle
Posts: 343


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:47:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:43:25 PM
So thatll be rifle aka mongster


I ain't no monster lad, and I ain't that derby playa  lost
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:48:02 PM »
RIFLE IS NOT THE MONSTER
THE MONSTER WAS POSTING ON BOREME A FEW YEARS AGO
 lost
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 956


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:48:02 PM
RIFLE IS NOT THE MONSTER
THE MONSTER WAS POSTING ON BOREME A FEW YEARS AGO
 lost

Its easy enough to turn yourself in to a character.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:00:50 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:56:08 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:48:02 PM
RIFLE IS NOT THE MONSTER
THE MONSTER WAS POSTING ON BOREME A FEW YEARS AGO
 lost

Its easy enough to turn yourself in to a character.


ITS NOT FUCKING ME RIK
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 343


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:04:44 AM »
Sorry Rik, monster ain't me Shagger  :ponce:
Logged
