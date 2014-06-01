Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 179





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 179Pack o cunts Youwantsomeyougotnofans « on: Yesterday at 11:17:07 PM »



Pretends he's a Derby fan and appears to be the single biggest poster on there at the moment.



Who is this barmy fucker on nobme?Pretends he's a Derby fan and appears to be the single biggest poster on there at the moment. Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 677





Posts: 10 677 Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:40:47 PM » I THINK HE MIGHT BE POSTING ON ERE AND WINDING THE CUNTS UP

EITHER THAT OR HE IS A BORING FUCKWIT Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 956





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 956Once in every lifetime Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:43:25 PM » So thatll be rifle aka mongster Logged Glory Glory Man United

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 677





Posts: 10 677 Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:48:02 PM »

THE MONSTER WAS POSTING ON BOREME A FEW YEARS AGO

RIFLE IS NOT THE MONSTERTHE MONSTER WAS POSTING ON BOREME A FEW YEARS AGO Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 956





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 956Once in every lifetime Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:48:02 PM

THE MONSTER WAS POSTING ON BOREME A FEW YEARS AGO



RIFLE IS NOT THE MONSTERTHE MONSTER WAS POSTING ON BOREME A FEW YEARS AGO

Its easy enough to turn yourself in to a character.



Its easy enough to turn yourself in to a character. Logged Glory Glory Man United