August 08, 2020, 01:27:22 AM
Youwantsomeyougotnofans
Topic: Youwantsomeyougotnofans (Read 66 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 179
Pack o cunts
Youwantsomeyougotnofans
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:07 PM »
Who is this barmy fucker on nobme?
Pretends he's a Derby fan and appears to be the single biggest poster on there at the moment.
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677
Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:47 PM »
I THINK HE MIGHT BE POSTING ON ERE AND WINDING THE CUNTS UP
EITHER THAT OR HE IS A BORING FUCKWIT
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 956
Once in every lifetime
Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:25 PM »
So thatll be rifle aka mongster
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677
Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:43:25 PM
So thatll be rifle aka mongster
I MENTIONED NO NAMES
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 480
Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:34 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:43:25 PM
So thatll be rifle aka mongster
Bingo
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RiversideRifle
Posts: 343
Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:43:25 PM
So thatll be rifle aka mongster
I ain't no monster lad, and I ain't that derby playa
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677
Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:02 PM »
RIFLE IS NOT THE MONSTER
THE MONSTER WAS POSTING ON BOREME A FEW YEARS AGO
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 956
Once in every lifetime
Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:08 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:48:02 PM
RIFLE IS NOT THE MONSTER
THE MONSTER WAS POSTING ON BOREME A FEW YEARS AGO
Its easy enough to turn yourself in to a character.
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Posts: 10 677
Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:00:50 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:56:08 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:48:02 PM
RIFLE IS NOT THE MONSTER
THE MONSTER WAS POSTING ON BOREME A FEW YEARS AGO
Its easy enough to turn yourself in to a character.
ITS NOT FUCKING ME RIK
RiversideRifle
Posts: 343
Re: Youwantsomeyougotnofans
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:04:44 AM »
Sorry Rik, monster ain't me Shagger
