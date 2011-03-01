Welcome,
August 07, 2020, 10:37:21 PM
Man City v Madrid
Topic: Man City v Madrid (Read 195 times)
RedSteel
UTB
Man City v Madrid
Anyone watching? Had a bet on DB to score 1st and win 2-0
monkeyman
Re: Man City v Madrid
I WILL GIVE IT A WATCH
NOT BETTING ON IT LIKE
Priv
Re: Man City v Madrid
Free £5 bet on paddy power on it.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Man City v Madrid
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 06:55:47 PM
Anyone watching? Had a bet on DB to score 1st and win 2-0
David Batty? Good luck with that one.
Bobupanddown
Re: Man City v Madrid
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 06:55:47 PM
Anyone watching? Had a bet on DB to score 1st and win 2-0
David Bentley?
monkeyman
Re: Man City v Madrid
DE BRUYNE
RedSteel
UTB
Re: Man City v Madrid
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 07:52:34 PM
DE BRUYNE
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Man City v Madrid
STERLING 1-0
3-1.......GAME OVER 👍
monkeyman
Re: Man City v Madrid
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:12:44 PM
STERLING 1-0
3-1.......GAME OVER 👍
GAME ON
RedSteel
UTB
Re: Man City v Madrid
«
monkeyman
Re: Man City v Madrid
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:32:10 PM
RiversideRifle
Re: Man City v Madrid
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 08:37:04 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:32:10 PM
Put £20 on Madrid to qualify
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Man City v Madrid
Real can't get it out from the back.
Pep has done a number on them.
Bobupanddown
Re: Man City v Madrid
Fucking howler from one of thr best CBs in the game that
RedSteel
UTB
Re: Man City v Madrid
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:29:17 PM
Fucking howler from one of thr best CBs in the game that
Wants his undies pulling over his head at FT
