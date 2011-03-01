Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Man City v Madrid
RedSteel
Today at 06:55:47 PM
Anyone watching? Had a bet on DB to score 1st and win 2-0
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:57:12 PM
I WILL GIVE IT A WATCH
NOT BETTING ON IT LIKE
Priv
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:15:43 PM
Free £5 bet on paddy power on it.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:26:08 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 06:55:47 PM
Anyone watching? Had a bet on DB to score 1st and win 2-0

David Batty? Good luck with that one.
Bobupanddown
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:31:11 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 06:55:47 PM
Anyone watching? Had a bet on DB to score 1st and win 2-0

David Bentley?
monkeyman
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:52:34 PM
DE BRUYNE  oleary
RedSteel
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:05:41 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:52:34 PM
DE BRUYNE  oleary

 :homer:
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:12:44 PM
STERLING  1-0

3-1.......GAME OVER 👍
monkeyman
Reply #8 on: Today at 08:30:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:12:44 PM
STERLING  1-0

3-1.......GAME OVER 👍
GAME ON  :mido:
RedSteel
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:32:10 PM
 oleary
monkeyman
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:37:04 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:32:10 PM
oleary
  lost
RiversideRifle
Reply #11 on: Today at 08:51:49 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:37:04 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:32:10 PM
oleary
  lost


Put £20 on Madrid to qualify  klins
Westlane_rightwinger
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:10:22 PM
Real can't get it out from the back.

Pep has done a number on them.
Bobupanddown
Reply #13 on: Today at 09:29:17 PM
Fucking howler from one of thr best CBs in the game that
RedSteel
Reply #14 on: Today at 09:41:48 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:29:17 PM
Fucking howler from one of thr best CBs in the game that

Wants his undies pulling over his head at FT
