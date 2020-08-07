Welcome,
August 07, 2020, 07:25:53 PM
Man City v Madrid
Author
Man City v Madrid (Read 29 times)
RedSteel
Posts: 9 607
UTB
Man City v Madrid
«
on:
Today
at 06:55:47 PM »
Anyone watching? Had a bet on DB to score 1st and win 2-0
monkeyman
Posts: 10 665
Re: Man City v Madrid
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:57:12 PM »
I WILL GIVE IT A WATCH
NOT BETTING ON IT LIKE
Priv
Posts: 1 405
Re: Man City v Madrid
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:15:43 PM »
Free £5 bet on paddy power on it.
Loading...