Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 08, 2020, 01:27:17 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Wayne Fontana Brown Bread  (Read 180 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 560


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:42:46 PM »
 :gaz:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-53695338
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 179


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:46:32 PM »
Mindbending news....

 :basil: :basil:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 881



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:36:32 PM »
 :gaz:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 719


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:56:51 PM »
And it's getting harder.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVXoJ-sG8Pw&list=PLrH1otzj0Gi-RVCbVY4TUYUySSMGQjHFU&index=4
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 893

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:21:25 PM »
STOP PINCHIING MY SAYINGS  👎

YOU UNSHAKEABLE WINNET  👎😂😂😂😂😂😂👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 123


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:36:30 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 02:46:32 PM
Mindbending news....

 :basil: :basil:

 :alf: I got banned off boreme for a similar quip when Tom Petty croaked
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 