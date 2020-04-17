sockets



It's a tricky court case this cos they will 100% riot if the bobbies are set free. But the evidence can't be ignored



evidence recorded by the body cameras worn by the police conclusively establishes that Floyd repeatedly complained that he couldnt breathe before the police restrained him on the ground. As documented by Floyds autopsy and toxicology reports, his breathing difficulty was caused not by a knee on his neck or pressure on his back, but by the fact that he had in his bloodstream over three times the potentially lethal limit of fentanyl, a powerful and dangerous pain medication known to shut down the respiratory system and cause coma and death. He also had in his system a lesser dose of methamphetamine, which can cause paranoia, respiratory distress, coma, and death.



Beyond those findings, his autopsy disclosed no physical injuries that could in any way account for his demise.







I will have a bet of no more than £50.00 the bobbies if convicted don't get anymore than 10 years jail.



http://t.co/L90wCNPVRD?amp=1





£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Re: George Floyd « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:22:51 PM »



https://www.cbsnews.com/news/george-floyd-death-autopsies-homicide-axphyxiation-details/ Looks suspiciously like fake news given that CBS say that both court and family reports have concluded homicide! Logged

Re: George Floyd « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:25:39 PM » Bet still stands like, I reckon none of them coppers will get more than 10 years individually . Might get more than 10 adding all sentences together but not individually.

Re: George Floyd « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:28:13 PM » That CBS News link is worse than the one I put up as well.

they donated $1020816 to the Democratic Party ... Probs got BLM cretins writing the shite they spout



they donated $1020816 to the Democratic Party ... Probs got BLM cretins writing the shite they spout Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Re: George Floyd « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:27:05 PM »



https://www.cbsnews.com/news/george-floyd-death-autopsies-homicide-axphyxiation-details/

Looks suspiciously like fake news given that CBS say that both court and family reports have concluded homicide!



The facts are simple.



The criminal was high on meth and fentanyl, he was also Covid 19 positive. His arrest caused his death but not because of the actions of the officers who were dealing with a deranged, violent criminal who had resisted attempts to place him the back of the patrol car.



The facts are simple.

The criminal was high on meth and fentanyl, he was also Covid 19 positive. His arrest caused his death but not because of the actions of the officers who were dealing with a deranged, violent criminal who had resisted attempts to place him the back of the patrol car.

Racism played no part in any of the events what so ever. If he was white, nobody would ever have heard his name and and the officers would be on the beat working today.




