No he's not a transfer target , He's the bloke who died of an over dose .
It's a tricky court case this cos they will 100% riot if the bobbies are set free. But the evidence can't be ignored evidence recorded by the body cameras worn by the police conclusively establishes that Floyd repeatedly complained that he couldnt breathe before the police restrained him on the ground. As documented by Floyds autopsy and toxicology reports, his breathing difficulty was caused not by a knee on his neck or pressure on his back, but by the fact that he had in his bloodstream over three times the potentially lethal limit of fentanyl, a powerful and dangerous pain medication known to shut down the respiratory system and cause coma and death. He also had in his system a lesser dose of methamphetamine, which can cause paranoia, respiratory distress, coma, and death.
Beyond those findings, his autopsy disclosed no physical injuries that could in any way account for his demise.
I will have a bet of no more than £50.00 the bobbies if convicted don't get anymore than 10 years jail.
