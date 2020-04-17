Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SALARY CAP IN LEAGUE 1 AND 2 👍  (Read 191 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 892

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 02:04:18 PM »
NO TEAM IN LEAGUE 1 CAN SPEND MORE THAN 2.5 MILL ON WAGES  👍

AND 1.5 MILL IN LEAGUE 2 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 164


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:08:56 PM »
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 892

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:10:29 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 


AFTER QUEERSON... HE GOTTA BE THE BIGGEST FUCKING BILLY ON ERE  👍😂👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
towz
Posts: 8 876


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:15:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 

It is like  :beer: :beer: :beer: :mido: :mido: :mido:
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 164


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:17:48 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 


AFTER QUEERSON... HE GOTTA BE THE BIGGEST FUCKING BILLY ON ERE  👍😂👍








 :nige: :nige:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bernie
Posts: 5 559


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:19:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 


AFTER QUEERSON... HE GOTTA BE THE BIGGEST FUCKING BILLY ON ERE  👍😂👍

The irony 

You're just jealous of his day rate cos an unskilled manual worker like you earns buttons  :nige:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 892

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:23:44 PM »
MADE MY MONEY..... WINNET  👍💰👍

I NEVER NEED TO WORK AGAIN  😎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
towz
Posts: 8 876


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:26:44 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:19:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 


AFTER QUEERSON... HE GOTTA BE THE BIGGEST FUCKING BILLY ON ERE  👍😂👍

The irony 

You're just jealous of his day rate cos an unskilled manual worker like you earns buttons  :nige:

He is like  charles
towz
Posts: 8 876


« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:27:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:44 PM
MADE MY MONEY..... WINNET  👍💰👍

I NEVER NEED TO WORK AGAIN  😎

Don't forget you Astra-Zeneca shares mate 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 892

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:33:42 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:27:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:44 PM
MADE MY MONEY..... WINNET  👍💰👍

I NEVER NEED TO WORK AGAIN  😎

Don't forget you Astra-Zeneca shares mate 

YOU BETTER FUCKING BELIEVE IT  👍💰👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bernie
Posts: 5 559


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:35:34 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:26:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:19:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 


AFTER QUEERSON... HE GOTTA BE THE BIGGEST FUCKING BILLY ON ERE  👍😂👍

The irony 

You're just jealous of his day rate cos an unskilled manual worker like you earns buttons  :nige:

He is like  charles

Yep - he has no idea what white collar engineers make. When i was in Norway there were lads on over a £100 an hour for a 40 hour week - and that was a decade ago. He thinks he's Rockefella cos he was getting double time on a Sunday   souey
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
Posts: 5 559


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:36:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:44 PM


I NEVER NEED TO WORK AGAIN  😎

Good job cos you've fuck all chance  :nige:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
towz
Posts: 8 876


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:36:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:33:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:27:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:44 PM
MADE MY MONEY..... WINNET  👍💰👍

I NEVER NEED TO WORK AGAIN  😎

Don't forget you Astra-Zeneca shares mate 

YOU BETTER FUCKING BELIEVE IT  👍💰👍

I do mate, how many have you got again?
Bernie
Posts: 5 559


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:38:03 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:36:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:33:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:27:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:44 PM
MADE MY MONEY..... WINNET  👍💰👍

I NEVER NEED TO WORK AGAIN  😎

Don't forget you Astra-Zeneca shares mate 

YOU BETTER FUCKING BELIEVE IT  👍💰👍

I do mate, how many have you got again?

They've lost 50p a share over the last four weeks  oleary
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 892

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:42:09 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:36:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:33:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:27:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:44 PM
MADE MY MONEY..... WINNET  👍💰👍

I NEVER NEED TO WORK AGAIN  😎

Don't forget you Astra-Zeneca shares mate 

YOU BETTER FUCKING BELIEVE IT  👍💰👍

I do mate, how many have you got again?


ENOUGH TO BUY A BIG FUCK OFF VILLA IN THE CANARIES  👍😎👍💰☀️😝
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bernie
Posts: 5 559


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:43:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:42:09 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:36:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:33:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:27:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:44 PM
MADE MY MONEY..... WINNET  👍💰👍

I NEVER NEED TO WORK AGAIN  😎

Don't forget you Astra-Zeneca shares mate 

YOU BETTER FUCKING BELIEVE IT  👍💰👍

I do mate, how many have you got again?


ENOUGH TO BUY A BIG FUCK OFF VILLA IN THE CANARIES  👍😎👍💰☀️😝

Hopefully in an area with no wi-fi.  :like:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 164


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:43:32 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:35:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:26:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:19:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 


AFTER QUEERSON... HE GOTTA BE THE BIGGEST FUCKING BILLY ON ERE  👍😂👍

The irony 

You're just jealous of his day rate cos an unskilled manual worker like you earns buttons  :nige:

He is like  charles

Yep - he has no idea what white collar engineers make. When i was in Norway there were lads on over a £100 an hour for a 40 hour week - and that was a decade ago. He thinks he's Rockefella cos he was getting double time on a Sunday   souey






£100.00 an hour I can believe for blokes working in Norway on them jobs.

$1200,00 an hour from Towz who spends all day on here I can't believe for a single second. He reckons he doesn't get a wage slip , paper or online I asked him before, he laughed n said he doesn't get one,  Never seen any photos of him out n about in the desert riding camels drinking 7 up or what ever,  nowt at all..

If he posted a picture today with a little note in his hand with the words towz written on it clearly showing some part of Algeria where he is at I will go along with it . not one from a screen shot off google either.. make it a good one and ill apologise towz . :like:  If not you're just full of shite.


I am off out in 20 mins.. ill keep an eye out later see if your  :jackanory: or not
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
towz
Posts: 8 876


« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:44:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:42:09 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:36:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:33:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:27:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:44 PM
MADE MY MONEY..... WINNET  👍💰👍

I NEVER NEED TO WORK AGAIN  😎

Don't forget you Astra-Zeneca shares mate 

YOU BETTER FUCKING BELIEVE IT  👍💰👍

I do mate, how many have you got again?


ENOUGH TO BUY A BIG FUCK OFF VILLA IN THE CANARIES  👍😎👍💰☀️😝

Enjoy mate you deserve it buddy  :beer: :like:
Don pepe
Posts: 594


« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:51:54 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:35:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:26:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:19:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 


AFTER QUEERSON... HE GOTTA BE THE BIGGEST FUCKING BILLY ON ERE  👍😂👍

The irony 

You're just jealous of his day rate cos an unskilled manual worker like you earns buttons  :nige:

He is like  charles

Yep - he has no idea what white collar engineers make. When i was in Norway there were lads on over a £100 an hour for a 40 hour week - and that was a decade ago. He thinks he's Rockefella cos he was getting double time on a Sunday   souey

Decent poke for 2010 and a half civilised country. But were they paying noggy tax  klins
towz
Posts: 8 876


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:55:20 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:43:32 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:35:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:26:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:19:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 


AFTER QUEERSON... HE GOTTA BE THE BIGGEST FUCKING BILLY ON ERE  👍😂👍

The irony 

You're just jealous of his day rate cos an unskilled manual worker like you earns buttons  :nige:

He is like  charles

Yep - he has no idea what white collar engineers make. When i was in Norway there were lads on over a £100 an hour for a 40 hour week - and that was a decade ago. He thinks he's Rockefella cos he was getting double time on a Sunday   souey






£100.00 an hour I can believe for blokes working in Norway on them jobs.

$1200,00 an hour from Towz who spends all day on here I can't believe for a single second. He reckons he doesn't get a wage slip , paper or online I asked him before, he laughed n said he doesn't get one,  Never seen any photos of him out n about in the desert riding camels drinking 7 up or what ever,  nowt at all..

If he posted a picture today with a little note in his hand with the words towz written on it clearly showing some part of Algeria where he is at I will go along with it . not one from a screen shot off google either.. make it a good one and ill apologise towz . :like:  If not you're just full of shite.


I am off out in 20 mins.. ill keep an eye out later see if your  :jackanory: or not

Yeah I would love to give the psycopath stalking cunts on here more ammunition, give us a minute mate  charles charles charles
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 164


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:59:10 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:55:20 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:43:32 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:35:34 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:26:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:19:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:10:29 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 


AFTER QUEERSON... HE GOTTA BE THE BIGGEST FUCKING BILLY ON ERE  👍😂👍

The irony 

You're just jealous of his day rate cos an unskilled manual worker like you earns buttons  :nige:

He is like  charles

Yep - he has no idea what white collar engineers make. When i was in Norway there were lads on over a £100 an hour for a 40 hour week - and that was a decade ago. He thinks he's Rockefella cos he was getting double time on a Sunday   souey






£100.00 an hour I can believe for blokes working in Norway on them jobs.

$1200,00 an hour from Towz who spends all day on here I can't believe for a single second. He reckons he doesn't get a wage slip , paper or online I asked him before, he laughed n said he doesn't get one,  Never seen any photos of him out n about in the desert riding camels drinking 7 up or what ever,  nowt at all..

If he posted a picture today with a little note in his hand with the words towz written on it clearly showing some part of Algeria where he is at I will go along with it . not one from a screen shot off google either.. make it a good one and ill apologise towz . :like:  If not you're just full of shite.


I am off out in 20 mins.. ill keep an eye out later see if your  :jackanory: or not

Yeah I would love to give the psycopath stalking cunts on here more ammunition, give us a minute mate  charles charles charles











No seriously Towz I got to go out any min,, Won't be looking on here for a good while now . Prove me wrong no one's going to whahilibad to stalk you .. Nip outside take a snap shot with the little note include the Algerian desert in it .. I remember u keep saying ur in the desert should be easy to sort ..

like a bag of sand fella .. you can do it .. :like:

Ill be back later to apologise ok   :like:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
towz
Posts: 8 876


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:01:02 PM »
Mate, I don't wish to sound rude, but I honestly couldn't give a fuck if you believe me or not. Hope this helps  :like:
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 164


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:05:14 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:01:02 PM
Mate, I don't wish to sound rude, but I honestly couldn't give a fuck if you believe me or not. Hope this helps  :like:



Gotta go out  :like:

Ill mark you down as  :jackanory: like I said from the start 


C ye later 
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 24


« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:29:01 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:42:09 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:36:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:33:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:27:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:44 PM
MADE MY MONEY..... WINNET  👍💰👍

I NEVER NEED TO WORK AGAIN  😎

Don't forget you Astra-Zeneca shares mate 

YOU BETTER FUCKING BELIEVE IT  👍💰👍

I do mate, how many have you got again?


ENOUGH TO BUY A BIG FUCK OFF VILLA IN THE CANARIES  👍😎👍💰☀️😝

Cant mate. Brexit innit. Have to buy in Morecombe or somewhere.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 176


Pack o cunts


« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:36:47 PM »
Back to the subject - that's Sunderland proper stuck then


 :chrisk:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 896



« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:20:54 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:56 PM
Fucking good job none of em have Towz on the books then with his $1200.00 an hour rate 

I can afford him. He can be my standby man #1
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 896



« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:23:09 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:36:47 PM
Back to the subject - that's Sunderland proper stuck then


 :chrisk:

Apparently they spent 27 mill last season on wages?
