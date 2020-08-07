LEON TROTSKY

CRICKET.....
« on: August 07, 2020, 01:55:13 PM »
ENGLAND GETTING A GOOD BEATING OFF THE HAMILTONS 👎😠👎🏏🏏🏏

Westlane_rightwinger

Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #1 on: August 07, 2020, 06:56:08 PM »
Swings and roundabouts. Innit ?

Whothefuckyoulookinat

Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #2 on: August 07, 2020, 07:14:43 PM »
Retarded umpalumpa knows fuck all

Ben G



Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:31:03 AM »
Well win by close of play .





4- 5 wickets is my bet for a winning margin.

RedSteel

Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:38:43 AM »
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:22:58 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:38:43 AM
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.





IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍



IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍
WE CAN DO THIS 👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎

RedSteel

Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:51:11 PM »
COME ON!!

Ben G



Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:53:58 PM »
Butler owes us a winning performance.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:46:13 PM »
COME ON 👍🏏🏏🏏👍😎😜😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

RedSteel

Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:34:07 PM »



What a win

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM »



LEON TROTSKY

Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:46:14 PM »
👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏👍😎😎😎😎✊

Gramsci

Posts: 8 183 Re: CRICKET..... « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:52:46 PM »



Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:52:46 PM »

Saved Butler's test career that innings. Brilliant knock and Woakes was superb with bat and ball
Credit to pakistan, played good cricket and in a good spirit too. Always liked the way Pakistan play cricket, without the cheats of course

Holgateoldskool

Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:08:05 PM »
Excellent win, the best test cricket can offer. Absorbing watch

Ben G



Re: CRICKET.....
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:30:58 PM »
That leg spinner had the ball on a rope.