LEON TROTSKY
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.
IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍
WE CAN DO THIS 👍🏴🏴🏴🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
Hope so, can see a few twist n turns though.
LEON TROTSKY
Excellent win, the best test cricket can offer. Absorbing watch
YES 👍😎👍😍
WHO SAID IT WAS BORING 👎
