Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 08, 2020, 07:28:25 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CRICKET.....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: CRICKET..... (Read 331 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 903
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
CRICKET.....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:55:13 PM »
ENGLAND GETTING A GOOD BEATING OFF THE HAMILTONS 👎😠👎🏏🏏🏏
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 719
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:56:08 PM »
Swings and roundabouts. Innit ?
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline
Posts: 161
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:43 PM »
Retarded umpalumpa knows fuck all
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 486
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:30:07 PM »
Still think Pakistan are favorites here. But at least we've given ourselves a chance.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 894
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:31:03 AM »
Well win by close of play .
4- 5 wickets is my bet for a winning margin.
Logged
Tory Cunt
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 621
UTB
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:38:43 AM »
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 903
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:22:58 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 09:38:43 AM
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.
IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍
WE CAN DO THIS 👍🏴🏴🏴🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 621
UTB
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:00:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:22:58 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 09:38:43 AM
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.
IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍
WE CAN DO THIS 👍🏴🏴🏴🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎
Hope so, can see a few twist n turns though.
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 621
UTB
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:51:11 PM »
COME ON!!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 894
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:53:58 PM »
Butler owes us a winning performance.
Logged
Tory Cunt
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 621
UTB
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:30:38 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 04:53:58 PM
Butler owes us a winning performance.
Couple of my mates messaged me saying the same
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 903
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:46:13 PM »
COME ON 👍🏏🏏🏏👍😎😜😍🏴
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 621
UTB
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:34:07 PM »
What a win
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 889
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:36:19 PM »
Hurray!
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 903
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:46:14 PM »
👍🏴🏴🏴🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏👍😎😎😎😎✊
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 183
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:52:46 PM »
Saved Butler's test career that innings. Brilliant knock and Woakes was superb with bat and ball
Credit to pakistan, played good cricket and in a good spirit too. Always liked the way Pakistan play cricket, without the cheats of course
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 312
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:08:05 PM »
Excellent win, the best test cricket can offer. Absorbing watch
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 903
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:16:53 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 07:08:05 PM
Excellent win, the best test cricket can offer. Absorbing watch
YES 👍😎👍😍
WHO SAID IT WAS BORING 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...