August 08, 2020, 07:28:25 PM
Author Topic: CRICKET.....  (Read 331 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 903

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Yesterday at 01:55:13 PM »
ENGLAND GETTING A GOOD BEATING OFF THE HAMILTONS  👎😠👎🏏🏏🏏
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 719


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:56:08 PM »
Swings and roundabouts. Innit ?
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Posts: 161


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:14:43 PM »
Retarded umpalumpa knows fuck all  :jackanory:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 486


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:30:07 PM »
Still think Pakistan are favorites here. But at least we've given ourselves a chance.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 894


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:31:03 AM »
Well win by close of play .


4- 5 wickets is my bet for a winning margin.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 621

UTB


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:38:43 AM »
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 903

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:22:58 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:38:43 AM
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.


IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍

WE CAN DO THIS  👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎
RedSteel
Posts: 9 621

UTB


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:00:33 PM »
IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍

WE CAN DO THIS  👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎

Hope so, can see a few twist n turns though.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 621

UTB


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:51:11 PM »
COME ON!!
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 894


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:53:58 PM »
Butler owes us a winning performance.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 621

UTB


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:30:38 PM »
Couple of my mates messaged me saying the same 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 903

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:46:13 PM »
COME ON 👍🏏🏏🏏👍😎😜😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
RedSteel
Posts: 9 621

UTB


« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:34:07 PM »
What a win

 :homer: :homer:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 889



« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:36:19 PM »
Hurray!

 :pope2:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 903

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:46:14 PM »
👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏👍😎😎😎😎✊
Gramsci
Posts: 8 183



« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:52:46 PM »
Saved Butler's test career that innings. Brilliant knock and Woakes was superb with bat and ball  :like:

Credit to pakistan, played good cricket and in a good spirit too. Always liked the way Pakistan play cricket, without the cheats of course 
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 312


« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:08:05 PM »
Excellent win, the best test cricket can offer. Absorbing watch
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 903

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:16:53 PM »
YES  👍😎👍😍

WHO SAID IT WAS BORING  👎
